8 Cancelled Games We Still Want to Play

The sad nature of the videogame industry is that not every game that starts development gets made. Heck, not every game that gets announced gets made. Sometimes studios go under, sometimes priorities shift, and sometimes the games just don't make the cut. Whatever the reason they got cancelled, these are eight games that we'd really rather be playing than wishing for.

Shenmue III

Originally planned to be released on the Sega Dreamcast, Shenmue III was cancelled at some nebulous point after Shenmue II's release in 2001. The cancellation was brought on by a number of factors, the most prominent of which was the downturn in sales of the console itself. According to the Shenmue III Wikia, all the research and story for Shenmue III is complete, and character designs and textures are already completed. The game might not be totally dead in the water - as recently as March 2013, Sega's Yu Suzuk mentioned wanting to fund the title.