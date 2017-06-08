8 Examples of DLC that Doesn't Suck

Editor's Note: With all the talk about DLC in recent weeks, we figured now would be a good time to highlight DLC done right. Enjoy!

Despite all the hate that gets directed at DLC, there have been some really good releases over the years. In fact, there have been so many that there's an entire thread over on The Escapist forums asking people to talk about their favorites. I saw so many great suggestions in that thread that I decided to make today's gallery all about great DLC.

Special thanks to Escapist community member Shaun Kennedy for starting the thread!

Fable 2 - Knothole Island

First mentioned by soren7550

The first DLC released for Fable 2, Knothole Island added an island that was home to a tribe that had long ago abandoned the mainland of Albion. An ancient civilization that had lived on the island hid artifacts that could control the weather deep inside dangerous caves. The DLC added new areas to explore, new weapons, new potions, and more. The island was also the only place in Fable 2 where you could buy weapons with four augment slots.