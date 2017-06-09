8 of the Coolest Total Conversion Mods Ever Made

Editor's Note: If you're looking to dress up a familiar game, why not try one of these amazing total conversion mods this weekend?

Total conversion mods are a pretty awesome thing. When a modder takes the tools they have and creates what amounts to an entirely new game within the framework of an existing game, the results can be pretty cool. While there are hundreds of examples of great mods that fit this mold, these eight stand out as shining examples of just how awesome total conversion mods can be.

Natural Selection (Half-Life 2)

Natural Selection melded two genres that haven't always gone together so well: real-time strategy and first-person shooters. It added the idea of a commander in a shooter - someone who could see the battlefield, assign objectives, and handle supplying soldiers, just like in an RTS title. The other thing it did so well was to balance two asymmetrical teams. The marines have the commander and the firepower, but the aliens have movement advantages and the ability to evolve into more, like wall-running and even flying. The sequel is a standalone game, but the original Half-Life mod was a masterpiece indeed.

Check it out on its official site