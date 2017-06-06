8 Games that Let You Play God

Editor's Note: If you're looking for something to fill you days (and nights!) with, why not try one of these games that literally let you play god?

God games have come and gone over the years, but the genre continues to have great appeal whenever it appears. These games give you control over a large-scale simulation filled with autonomous people or creatures that your action influence. Some games straddle genres to borrow some elements, but these eight games show off just how great god games can be when they're done right.

Think we missed one? Tell us what it is in the comments!

Reus

Reus is one of the more recent entries in the god game genre, having been released in 2013 by indie studio Abbey Games. You control four elemental giants who have the power to shape the land. You use these powers to encourage a civilization to grow, and through your actions, help it prosper. But giving your ardent settlers too much may result in making them greedy, and you'll watch almost helpless as they go to war. It's a game that looks simple, but gets surprisingly deep as you play.