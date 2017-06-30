8 Fallout 4 Easter Eggs and References You Should Go Find

With Fallout 4 available for half-off in the Steam Summer Sale, we figured it would be a great time to point out these Easter eggs and references once again. Enjoy!

Bethesda's games are always packed full of Easter eggs and references. Some are fairly obvious, and some are more subtle. Throughout the life of a game like this, more and more of these additions will be found. We always enjoy sharing these sorts of things, just because it's fun to see what the developers choose to include. Obviously, there are some spoilers here, so proceed with caution!

Got an Easter egg we missed? Tell us what it is in the comments!

Grognak the Barbarian

Grognak the Barbarian was a comic book that was introduced in the mid-21st century. Finding one in Fallout 4 will give you an additional rank of the Barbarian perk, which raises the critical damage of melee attacks. If that's not enough for you, you can also look like Grognak as well. Head to the Hubris Comic Shop, clear the area, and snatch up the Grognak outfit (and the giant axe as well).