8 Games Announced at E3 2016 We Want to Play

Editor's Note: E3 2017 kicks off tomorrow, so we thought a look back at what we loved about E3 last year would be worthwhile. Let us know what you're looking forward to this year in the forums!

E3's wrapped up for the year and we've seen a lot of new games of all types announced at the years biggest game convention. This year has a great selection of games to choose from and it made it difficult to select only eight for this list. But, out of those games announced, here's my personal favorite that I simply can't wait to be released.

What games are you looking forward to that were talked about at E3? Comment and let us know!

Take Assassin's Creed and throw in a Steampunk universe with new abilities and you had Dishonored. Dishonored 2 looks like it's going to be just as much fun as the first one and I can't wait to get my nerdy little hands on it.