8 Games We Hope to See at E3 2017

Gamers always look forward to the game information and reveals that come out of E3, and this year is no different. As always, there will be unexpected reveals at the show, but we'd love to see these eight games up on stage at the show.

Borderlands 3

Yeah, it's been a while since we got the confirmation that Borderlands 3 is real, but after the early tech demo that the company showed off at GDC earlier this year, we want to see more. There have been some teases, including a Vault symbol and the word "Promethea" in graffiti found in Battleborn's Attikus and the Thrall Rebellion DLC. Now it's time for Gearbox to show us what it's been working on. Hopefully, E3 is where they do.