8 Super Difficult (And Super Secret) Hidden Bosses In Recent Games

Games have evolved, but boss battles aren't going anywhere. Mine the hidden depths of recent releases with The Escapist as we reveal 8 secret boss battles -- how to unlock them, and just what makes these particular battles so special.

Needless to say, there are going to be a bunch of end-game or late-game spoilers ahead.

Nier: Automata is no strange to mystery. This is a series that demands to be replayed just to get a complete story. No, we're not touching on any of that main story stuff here - instead, let's discuss the oddball, creepy-faced, and perpetually body-less presence of Emil. This child-like character is first encountered running a small shop, and intruding on his secret residence one too many times leads to your first Lvl. 99 secret boss battle.

The first fight against Emil isn't such a big deal. He appears as he always does - in his mobile shop, but summons armies of duplicate Emil heads to attack. If you're not properly leveled, this battle is pretty much impossible - which is also true of the final-final secret boss hidden in Nier: Automata. Here's where things get weird.

After finding and upgrading every single weapon in the game, you'll get a message from Emil, asking to meet you in the far, far corners of the desert. It seems Emil has remembered too much thanks to your memory-jogging efforts. He reveals his past, and loses his mind - summoning enormous Emil-head warmachines out of the sand, all Lvl. 99, and spawning an infinite supply of these deadly enemies. It's a grueling fight in the sand, accompanied by heart-wrenching music and Emil's despair-filled monologue. If you don't stop his self-destruct countdown, it leads to the last unlockable ending available in Nier: Automata, one that's pretty fitting for a series this dark and depressing.