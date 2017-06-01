8 Games that Didn't Live Up to Their Hype

The video game hype machine is well-known for its ability to make just about any game look amazing. Sometimes the games live up to the hype, and sometime they just don't. These eight games came up so far short that they're worth recognizing.

Haze

Touted as PS3's "Halo-killer," Haze dropped players into a dystopian future where soldiers use a drug called Nectar to enhance their fighting capabilities. Of course, the drawback is hallucinations and mind control.Despite all the hype behind it, Haze launched with a boring story and underwhelming gameplay, failing to garner critical praise of commercial success.