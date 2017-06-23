8 Essential Morrowind Mods To Help You Revisit An RPG Cassic

To celebrate the release of the Morrowind expansion for Elder Scrolls Online, we're taking a look back at all the mods that are still available for the classic RPG that got us all hooked onto the Elder Scrolls series.

Unfortunately, with the closing of the GameSpy Network, many mods (and mod download links) are lost. Here, we'll focus on only the most modern mods that are still easily available.

Morrowind Overhaul - Sound & Graphics

One of the many wonders of playing PC games is that older games look better and better as you upgrade your rig - instead of settling for the vanilla visual and audio options, many modders are dedicated to improving the overall experience. The best collection of mods currently available is the Sound & Graphics Overhaul Collection, bundling lots of mods into one (mostly) cohesive package.

Download the Morrowind Overhaul Mod here.

For even more quality-of-life options, I also recommend MGE XE, or the Morrowind Graphics Extender. This (slightly!) simpler package enhances Morrowind, allowing the engine to render distant objects, scenery shadows, high quality shaders and more.

Download the MGE XE Mod here.

For a more stable experience, download the Morrowind Code Mod, an unofficial patch built to quash all those annoying problems that were never fixed in the original build of Morrowind. Even if you're not a modder, this is still incredibly useful. Fewer crashes? Yes, please.

Download the Morrowind Code Patch Mod here.