8 Games We Wish We'd Seen at E3 2017

Every June, E3 brings us a veritable smorgasbord of games. Games for every genre, platform, and type of gamer are shown off. But every year, there are some games that we're really hoping to see that never materialize. These are the games we wish we'd seen this year.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

After it burst onto the scene at E3 2015, we fully expected to see more from Sony's Final Fantasy VII remake at its conference this year, but it wasn't to be. Although we've heard bits and pieces of info since then (including that it may not launch until 2018 at the earliest), the last time the game was shown publicly was at PlayStation Experience 2015.