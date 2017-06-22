8 Fallout 4 PS4 Console Mods That Are Actually Good

PS4 console mods for Fallout 4 suck. Thanks to the limitations imposed by Sony, the developers at Bethesda released a severely limited version of their console mod functionality, essentially neutering any PS4 modding scene that might've thrived under better circumstances. Still, there's a lot of quality stuff floating around that's available under the PS4 umbrella, and I delved into those awkward, strictly-chartered waters to find 8 diamonds in the rough.

And just to be perfectly clear, PC modding is the best, most obvious choice for Fallout 4 fans. For you poor souls suffering under the painful limitations of the PS4, this list is for you.

SimpleGreen - SimpleSeasons 'Spring'

Tired of endless brown? The most favorited mod for the PS4 is this simple foliage reskin, making the formerly colorless wasteland into a brighter apocalyptic environment, bringing a splash of green to go with all that gray. The mod is designed to enhance the look of the map, and minimize any effect on your FPS. Considering the popularity, creator ANDREWCX did a pretty good job. This is the first of four mods designed to alter the look of the wasteland to match the four seasons using only pre-existing in-game assets, all from the same modder.

Add the PS4 mod to your library here.