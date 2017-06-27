8 Reasons Why Roguelikes Will Make You Beg For More

Death in videogames is fairly common. You screw something up, your character dies, and then you restart at a checkpoint or a recent saved game. That is, unless you're playing a roguelike. In that case, you start the whole game over, often with a new, randomly-generated map as well. Roguelikes have made a comeback in recent years, especially in the indie space, and the genre has also expanded to include some game that are more "roguelike-likes." If you want to see some of the best the genre has to offer these days, we humbly suggest these eight games.

Don't Starve

Don't Starve offers up an mixture of exploration, crafting, and survival that makes it both compelling and terrifying. As a scientist named Wilson, you must explore the world during the day to find food, firewood, and other necessities. Light is of major importance, as dangerous monsters come out after dark, and an invisible creature will attack when the player is without light. Keeping yourself fed and sane is the key goal, but that's not as simple as it might sound.