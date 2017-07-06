8 Video Games That Deserve Movie Adaptations

Video game movies. They're notorious for how poorly they do at the box office, and rightly so. With a very few exceptions, games don't translate well to the big screen. That said, there are still a lot of games that have the potential to be blockbuster films if they get the right treatment. With a nod to Cecil Trachenburg (@GoodBadFlicks on Twitter) for his suggestions during a recent Escapist podcast, here's our list of eight movies that would make great films.

Dino Crisis

The Dino Crisis series has a fairly simple formula. There are a bunch of dinosaurs on an island, or in a research facility, and your team has to go deal with the prehistoric beasts. Why would this work as a movie? Simple! Who doesn't want to watch a bad-ass summer blockbuster about a crack team of quirky specialists who head out to take on impossible odds?