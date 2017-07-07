8 Franchises Nintendo Needs to Bring to the Switch

Nintendo surprised most everyone when it announced at E3 last month that a new Metroid Prime game was coming to Switch, but it just got us thinking: What other franchises would we like to see Nintendo revive? Here are the eight we thought could use a shot on the Switch.

Got a favorite of your own? Tell us what it is in the forums!

Advance Wars

Turn-based strategy? Who wants that? Judging from the success of recent installments of games like Fire Emblem, there are plenty of people willing to dive into a solid turn-based game. Add in the fact that Advance Wars hasn't had a game released in the series since 2008, and you could almost re-create an entire franchise if it took off on Switch.