8 Mods That Improve & Enhance Final Fantasy RPGs

Final Fantasy 12: The Zodiac Age is available for everyone, updating an already great game with a better job system and sharper picture quality. The HD remake got me to thinking - what other Final Fantasy games could use a few graphical or gameplay touch-ups?

The modding scene on PC is a great place to start, and there are tons of enhancement mods out there for a variety of Final Fantasies. Let's take a look at 8 awesome, amazing mods that refresh old Final Fantasy games in cool, weird, or creative ways.

Final Fantasy 7 - 7th Heaven Mod Manager

Final Fantasy 7 is the pinnacle of the JRPG modding scene on the PC, and the 7th Heaven Mod Manager is the tool fans are using to turn this old adventure into an HD remake.

Graphics have been upgraded, textures overhauled on enemies, more field models included, better animations added, improved movie quality and music, and tons of other tiny enhancements. The people behind the 7th Heaven Mod Manager make installation (sort of) easy with a long tutorial on the Qhimm.com forums. Make sure to follow the instructions exactly, and yes - this mod manager totally works for the Steam version of Final Fantasy 7.

Download the FF7 7th Heaven Mod Manager here.