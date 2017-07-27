8 Video Game Themed LEGO Sets | Custom & Official

LEGO bricks and video games are a match made in geek heaven, that's why I'm shining a spotlight on all the very best official and custom sets created specifically based on video game properties.

There aren't that many official video game LEGO sets out there, so custom creators have stepped in to fill in the blanks. There's a lot of amazingly creative stuff floating around in the world, and I want to focus on stuff that's available for the consumer -- everything on this list was, at one point, up for sale. Let's dive into the brick bin, boys and girls.

Minecraft and LEGO are such an obvious pairing, it's insane it took so long before official sets were rolled out. We've seen a slow trickle of Minecraft themed sets and accessories over the years, but nothing compares to this massive masterpiece of old-school design.

The Mountain Cave is all about exploration, and even comes with a few game-specific features fans of Minecraft can dread in this LEGO brick form. There are several points of "Creeper" damage, areas you can break to simulate the destruction brought by those annoying green hissing creeps. It's hard to describe it all, I mean, just look at how huge it is! There's a minecart to ride and a cave interior under all that snow-capped mountain! Even if you're not into Minecraft, this is a beauty.

Find this set listed on the official LEGO store website right here.