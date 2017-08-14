8 Dinner Scenes That Redefine Awkward In Gaming

Before the holiday season hits, it's always good to prepare mentally and physically for awkward dinners with the extended family. No matter how unpleasant or awkward your in-laws are, they can't compare to the terribleness of these 8 shockingly awkward dinner experiences in gaming.

The harrowing return to horror form in RE7 kicks off with a bang as our hero protagonist faces down a deeply unhappy bunch of maniacs. The Baker family are a gaggle of angry southern psychos - they don't just bring you to dinner, they force feed you with a knife to the teeth. It ends with chopped-off arms, shouting, and everyone leaving the table unhappy after barely touching their meals. So this is basically a (slightly) enhanced version of Thanksgiving dinners across the country.