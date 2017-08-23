8 Nostalgic Back-To-School Games

Summer is almost over, and kids are going back to face the bleak reality of daily classes, homework, tests, and all that other stuff that gets in the way of 24 / 7 gaming. But, there are a few benefits to the back-to-school season - namely, it reminds me of all those awesome games pre-loaded on computer labs across the nation.

Here, I'm going to run down 8 awesomely nostalgic Back To School games. Who says educational games can't be fun?

The Number Munchers was one of those fun puzzle games you could enjoy while sharpening up your math skills. After selecting your mode (Multiples, Factors, Primes, Etc) you'll hop into a grid with the Number Muncher, and start munching away - you earn points for eating numbers that Multiples of 4, or 2, and as the difficulty level increases, your math skills will be tested.

It's easy to forget a game like Number Munchers is educational. It's simple, effective fun that keeps you active, and there's just enough character that our child-brains were entertained by the basic graphics. The series continued, and Number Munchers remains an all-time classroom computer classic, along with another game everybody knows.