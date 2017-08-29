To the Moon Video Walkthrough

WalkthroughsTo the Moon Video WalkthroughWalkthroughs - RSS 2.0
Take a trip through the indie gems of yester-year on this complete video walkthrough. This time the team tackles To the Moon for an emotional journey through a dying man's memories.
Enjoy the critically-acclaimed story and check out each individual part in the sections below. This is an indie adventure, and you won't find any text explanations here -- this is all videos, but the archive still exists. Take trip back into the past and enjoy the fine Let's Plays of GameFront. Just don't forget to bring some tissues.
Table of Contents
