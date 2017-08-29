To the Moon Video Walkthrough

Take a trip through the indie gems of yester-year on this complete video walkthrough. This time the team tackles To the Moon for an emotional journey through a dying man's memories.

Enjoy the critically-acclaimed story and check out each individual part in the sections below. This is an indie adventure, and you won't find any text explanations here -- this is all videos, but the archive still exists. Take trip back into the past and enjoy the fine Let's Plays of GameFront. Just don't forget to bring some tissues.