Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Walkthrough | All 15 Levels

Save the galaxy with GameFront's walkthrough to Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham. The Dark Knight joins the Justice League and travels across the DC universe to bring every villain to justice. Superman returns, alongside other alternate-universe versions of our favorite super-heroes.

Following the familiar Lego game tradition, you'll have to fight through stages full of bad guys and puzzles. Smashing objects or using hero-specific abilities allows you to make progress. It isn't always clear what needs to be done, that's why we're including screenshots and step-by-step instructions to help.

For more in-depth articles, Easter eggs and codes check out the Lego Batman 3 cheats page where we link up every extra article.