Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Walkthrough | All 15 Levels
Save the galaxy with GameFront's walkthrough to Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham. The Dark Knight joins the Justice League and travels across the DC universe to bring every villain to justice. Superman returns, alongside other alternate-universe versions of our favorite super-heroes.
Following the familiar Lego game tradition, you'll have to fight through stages full of bad guys and puzzles. Smashing objects or using hero-specific abilities allows you to make progress. It isn't always clear what needs to be done, that's why we're including screenshots and step-by-step instructions to help.
Table of Contents
- Level 1: Pursuers in the Sewers
- Level 2: Breaking BATS!
- Level 3: Space suits you, Sir!
- Level 4: Space Station Infestation
- Level 5: The Big Grapple
- Level 6: The Lantern Menace
- Level 7: Europe Against It
- Level 8: Big Trouble in Little Gotham
- Level 9: Power of Love
- Level 10: A Blue Hope
- Level 11: Jailhouse Nok
- Level 12: All the Rage
- Level 13: Need for Greed
- Level 14: Aw-Qward Situation
- Level 15: Breaking the Ice