Bayonetta 2: Video Walkthrough & Boss Strategies Guide

Enter the strange world of Bayonetta 2 with the GameFront gang's walkthrough, showing you how to defeat every punishingly hard boss battle in it's lengthy campaign.
Once again you take on the role of Bayonetta, a witch with incredible combat prowess as she fights angelic enemies. Platinum brings it's signature surreal and over-the-top style to the proceedings, where combat takes place on walls, in the air, or falling from the sky.
It's brutally tough and comically outrageous, so if you're falling behind and need a helping hand to overcome the odds get the tips in our game guide.
Table of Contents
- Prologue: World of Chaos
- Chapter 1: Noatun, The City of Genesis
- Chapter 2: A Remembrance of Time
- Chapter 3: Paradiso - The Gates of Time
- Chapter 4: The Two Meet
- Chapter 5: The Cathedral of Cascades
- Chapter 6: The Bridge to the Heavens
- Chapter 7: The Ark
- Chapter 8: An Ancient Civilization
- Chapter 9: The Gates of Hell
- Chapter 10: The Depths
- Chapter 11: Inferno and Its Ruler
- Chapter 12: The Lumen Sage
- Chapter 13: Vigrid, City of Deja Vu
- Chapter 14: The Witch Hunts
- Chapter 15: Truth
- Chapter 16: Sovereign Power
