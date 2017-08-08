The Stanley Parable - Endings Guide & Walkthrough

[NOTE: This walkthrough original ran on GameFront way back in 2013 and is being reposted here complete with archived YouTube videos.]

The Stanley Parable, an often-times hilarious Half-Life 2 mod turned full release has been greenlit on Steam and here we'll show you how to unlock each secret ending. Arbitrary choice is the name of the game -- your unnamed protagonist follows a mysterious narrator's instructions to the end of the story.

Doing what you're told isn't the goal. It only leads to an unsatisfying conclusion. Instead, you'll need to make many choices, in different orders, to find special and awesome endings. Learn more about the parable below.