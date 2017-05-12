Tired of Those Annoying Nightmares in Prey? Here's How To Get Rid of Them

End the nightmare threat in Prey [2017] for good with these steps. You'll need some Typhon abilities unlocked, and the Repair 2 skill to make the magic happen.

Nightmares are the hulking brutes of the Typhon ecology. They're enormous, dangerous creatures that hunt you down, seemingly at random, and only after you've injected yourself with multiple Typhon powers. Unlocking those powerful abilities also draws the nightmare to you.

If you're sick of dealing with the nightmare and want a permanent solution, here's what you'll need to do.

How To Get Rid Of Nightmares | 'You Rang?' Guide

Nightmares are massive, semi-unstoppable Typhon creatures that randomly appear and hunt you down as you explore the Talos 1 station. They're a huge, huge problem, and the best you can hope for in most circumstances is to run and hide.

The nightmare will only appear after you've unlocked several Typhon powers. The more powers you unlock, the more likely the nightmare is to spawn and begin hunting.

Thankfully, there's a way to send the nightmare away. After several appearances, you'll eventually receive the "Mixed Signals" optional quest.

Once you gain the quest, go down to the Hardware Labs. Find the Machine Shop (the room with the airlock) and use the broken terminal on the far side of the chamber.

You'll need Repair 2 to fix the broken terminal. Once it is repaired, press the utility button to raise a satellite out of the floor. Take the glowing object off the side of it -- its called the Psychotronic Transistor.

Now you'll need to install this thing on a satellite orbiting the station. Exit through the nearby airlock to reach the Talos 1 Exterior.

Make sure the quest is selected -- the exterior is a big place, and the quest will mark the proper satellite. Install the transistor onto the exterior satellite, and you'll be ready to dismiss (or attract) a nightmare.

After attaching the transistor to the satellite, January will send you two audio logs -- "Satellite Signal: Repel Nightmare" and "Satellite Signal: Attract Nightmare" -- depending on which of these signals you play, you'll be able to get rid of a nightmare that's hunting you, or summon one to your current position.

When the nightmare begins hunting you, open your Data menu, scroll to the audio logs tab and select "Repel Nightmare" to immediately end the hunt.

You'll also gain the "You Rang?" achievement / trophy for your troubles.