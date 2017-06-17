See Why Every Character In ARMS Is Unique With These Official Tips & Tricks

WalkthroughsSee Why Every Character In ARMS Is Unique With These Official Tips & TricksWalkthroughs - RSS 2.0
Understand the characters of ARMS even better with this official rundown of every character and what makes them unique, straight from Nintendo's in-game tip section.
Early players might be a little overwhelmed by all the character choice. Each character comes with a set of special attributes that make them different from the rest, and those attributes aren't entirely obvious from the get-go.
To help make sense out of these strange characters, here's a list explaining what makes each of these characters unique.
Official Character Tips | All Unique Traits
Spring Man
- When Spring Man's health gets low, his ARMS stay perma-charged!
- If Spring Man gets hit right when his charge wears off, the punch will be deflected!
- The springboards in Spring Stadium can change the course of the match!
Ribbon Girl
- Ribbon Girl can jump multiple times in midair!
- Ribbon Girl can hold dash in midair to dive-bomb!
- The boxes that pop up in Ribbon Ring add a fun twist!
Ninjara
- Ninjara can warp by dashing while jumping!
- When Ninjara blocks a punch, he counters with a warp!
- At Ninja College, it's a battle for the high ground on the grand stairs!
Master Mummy
- Master Mummy's massive body lets him take punches without flinching!
- When Master Mummy guards, his health regenerates!
- Bust open the floor at the Mausoleum to reveal a trampoline!
Min Min
- When Min Min dashes in midair, she does a spin kick that can repel attacks!
- When Min Min charges up, her left arm turns into a dragon!
- The curved shape of the Ramen Bowl makes for spicy fights!
Mechanica
- Mechanica can hold jump and dash to hover!
- Mechanica's metallic body lets her absorb blows without flinching!
- At the Scrapyard it's important to protect the high ground!
Twintelle
- Twintelle can slow down incoming punches while she's charging up!
- Twintelle can hold dash in midair to air-charge!
- You can bounce off the cars at Cinema Deux to jump high!
Byte & Barq
- Byte & Barq fight as a team!
- When Byte jumps off Barq, he can repel punches and do a high jump!
- You might just become a big fan of the little platform at Buster Beach.
Kid Cobra
- Kid Cobra will quick-step if he dashes while charged!
- Kid Cobra's dash is a bit slow, but he jumps really fast!
- Hop on the snakeboards at the Snake Park to add some style to your fights!
Helix
- Helix can extend his body by holding jump!
- Helix can shrink his body by holding dash!
- At the DNA Lab, using the tubes for offense AND defense is key!
