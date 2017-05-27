Walkthroughs
See How To Use Every Character In ARMS With Official Nintendo Tips & Tricks

Kevin Thielenhaus | 27 May 2017 16:04
ARMS Logo

Whether you plan on playing ARMS now or when it officially releases, here's a rundown of every character and what makes them unique, straight from Nintendo's in-game tip section.

The Testpunch for ARMS is on-going, and early players might be a little overwhelmed by all the character choice. Each character comes with a set of special attributes that make them different from the rest, and those attributes aren't entirely obvious from the get-go.

To help make sense out of every character, here's a list explaining makes each of these characters unique -- including characters that aren't yet playable in the Testpunch.

Character Tips & Strategies

The following tips are taken from the in-game help menu. Because the Testpunch is so limited, we're reproducing the tips here.

image

Spring Man

  • When Spring Man's health gets low, his ARMS stay perma-charged!
  • If Spring Man gets hit right when his charge wears off, the punch will be deflected!
  • The springboards in Spring Stadium can change the course of the match!

image

Ribbon Girl

  • Ribbon Girl can jump multiple times in midair!
  • Ribbon Girl can hold dash in midair to dive-bomb!
  • The boxes that pop up in Ribbon Ring add a fun twist!

image

Ninjara

  • Ninjara can warp by dashing while jumping!
  • When Ninjara blocks a punch, he counters with a warp!
  • At Ninja College, it's a battle for the high ground on the grand stairs!

image

Master Mummy

  • Master Mummy's massive body lets him take punches without flinching!
  • When Master Mummy guards, his health regenerates!
  • Bust open the floor at the Mausoleum to reveal a trampoline!

image

Min Min

  • When Min Min dashes in midair, she does a spin kick that can repel attacks!
  • When Min Min charges up, her left arm turns into a dragon!
  • The curved shape of the Ramen Bowl makes for spicy fights!

image

Mechanica

  • Mechanica can hold jump and dash to hover!
  • Mechanica's metallic body lets her absorb blows without flinching!
  • At the Scrapyard it's important to protect the high ground!

image

Twintelle

  • Twintelle can slow down incoming punches while she's charging up!
  • Twintelle can hold dash in midair to air-charge!
  • You can bounce off the cars at Cinema Deux to jump high!

image

Byte & Barq

  • Byte & Barq fight as a team!
  • When Byte jumps off Barq, he can repel punches and do a high jump!
  • You might just become a big fan of the little platform at Buster Beach.

image

Kid Cobra

  • Kid Cobra will quick-step if he dashes while charged!
  • Kid Cobra's dash is a bit slow, but he jumps really fast!
  • Hop on the snakeboards at the Snake Park to add some style to your fights!

image

Helix

  • Helix can extend his body by holding jump!
  • Helix can shrink his body by holding dash!
  • At the DNA Lab, using the tubes for offense AND defense is key!
