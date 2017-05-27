See How To Use Every Character In ARMS With Official Nintendo Tips & Tricks

Whether you plan on playing ARMS now or when it officially releases, here's a rundown of every character and what makes them unique, straight from Nintendo's in-game tip section.

The Testpunch for ARMS is on-going, and early players might be a little overwhelmed by all the character choice. Each character comes with a set of special attributes that make them different from the rest, and those attributes aren't entirely obvious from the get-go.

To help make sense out of every character, here's a list explaining makes each of these characters unique -- including characters that aren't yet playable in the Testpunch.

Character Tips & Strategies

The following tips are taken from the in-game help menu. Because the Testpunch is so limited, we're reproducing the tips here.

When Spring Man's health gets low, his ARMS stay perma-charged!

If Spring Man gets hit right when his charge wears off, the punch will be deflected!

The springboards in Spring Stadium can change the course of the match!

Ribbon Girl can jump multiple times in midair!

Ribbon Girl can hold dash in midair to dive-bomb!

The boxes that pop up in Ribbon Ring add a fun twist!

Ninjara can warp by dashing while jumping!

When Ninjara blocks a punch, he counters with a warp!

At Ninja College, it's a battle for the high ground on the grand stairs!

Master Mummy's massive body lets him take punches without flinching!

When Master Mummy guards, his health regenerates!

Bust open the floor at the Mausoleum to reveal a trampoline!

When Min Min dashes in midair, she does a spin kick that can repel attacks!

When Min Min charges up, her left arm turns into a dragon!

The curved shape of the Ramen Bowl makes for spicy fights!

Mechanica can hold jump and dash to hover!

Mechanica's metallic body lets her absorb blows without flinching!

At the Scrapyard it's important to protect the high ground!

Twintelle can slow down incoming punches while she's charging up!

Twintelle can hold dash in midair to air-charge!

You can bounce off the cars at Cinema Deux to jump high!

Byte & Barq fight as a team!

When Byte jumps off Barq, he can repel punches and do a high jump!

You might just become a big fan of the little platform at Buster Beach.

Kid Cobra will quick-step if he dashes while charged!

Kid Cobra's dash is a bit slow, but he jumps really fast!

Hop on the snakeboards at the Snake Park to add some style to your fights!