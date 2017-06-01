Take Down Jason Every Time With These Friday The 13th Cabin Map Locations

To defeat Jason, you'll need to find his cabin, which randomly spawns on one of two locations on each map in Friday The 13th: The Game. Here's where to look to find the cabin every time, on every map.

Yes, you can kill Jason in Friday the 13th: The Game, and you'll have to find the crusty remains of Jason's mother to seal the deal. As any fan of the Friday the 13th franchise should know, Jason's only weakness is his mother -- the cabin houses Pamela's old sweater, and if the camp counselors can steal it, you'll get a chance at killing Jason and instantly winning the round.

Want a more detailed description, explaining every step to kill Jason? Check out our Friday The 13th: How to Kill Jason Easter egg Guide here, with all the objectives you'll need to complete to kill Jason.

All Jason's Cabin Locations | Map Guide

There are three maps (currently) -- each map features two random cabin spawn locations. Jason will start each match in one of these two locations.

The cabin houses Jason's Mom's old sweater. Any female camp counselor can collect the sweater and use it to temporarily stun Jason, setting the lumbering undead killer up for an instakill attack.

Before you can coordinate and kill Jason, you'll need to find Jason's Cabin on the map. Below, I'll explain where every cabin spawn is located on the three maps, with images. The cabin spawn locations are circled in red.

Cabin #1: South of the cemetery, on the western edge of the map.

Cabin #2: Far south on the small island.

Cabin #1: Up north on the shore of Crystal Lake.

Cabin #2: In the far center-souther lip of the camp.

Cabin #1: On the western shore on the jutting section of the map.

Cabin #2: In the middle of nowhere on the center eastern rim of the map.

That's it! Check out both locations on each map and you'll always find Jason's hiding spot. Just remember, taking the old sweater will instantly alert Jason. Be prepared to run!