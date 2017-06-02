Here's How To Remove The Blurry Filmgrain Effect For Tekken 7 On PC

Tekken 7 is a pretty great looking game, but if you're not a fan of film grain or all that blurry chromatic aberration in your game, it isn't so easy to remove. Here's exactly where to look (and what to change) to clear up the blurriness.

The effect is most heavily pronounced in stages with lots of lighting, and it's impossible to miss when viewing the backgrounds. This effect is on every version of Tekken 7, but only PC users (obviously!) have enough customizability to access the installation files.

How to Remove Film Grain & Reduce Blurriness On PC

Removing the Film Grain and blurriness is simple -- lower the "Post Processing" setting to Medium.

Film Grain and Post Processing chromatic aberration are only active when have you the Post Processing setting on High or Ultra settings.

You can still remove chromatic aberration, even on High or Ultra settings. To do that, we'll need to alter some installation files.

NOTE: Always take care when altering game files on PC. Improper changes may cause crashes and other issues in-game. To repair any changes, right-click on the game title in your Steam Library, select the "Local Files" tab, then click "Verify integrity of game files" to reinstall.

To remove blurriness (chromatic aberration), first you'll need to find and edit the "Scalability.ini" file. Open this with any text editor that does not auto-format, such as Notepad.

Scalability.ini is located here:



%AppData%\Local\TekkenGame\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor\

It is not located in Steam folder.

Find and replace the following entries. CTRL+F and search "PostProcess" to find these entries, then paste them into the file.

[PostProcessQuality@1]

r.SceneColorFringeQuality=0

[PostProcessQuality@2]

r.SceneColorFringeQuality=0

[PostProcessQuality@3]

r.SceneColorFringeQuality=0

Save the file, then right-click and set the file to "Read Only" so Steam doesn't overwrite your changes when you attempt to play.