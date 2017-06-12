The Xbox One X Is Official, Here's Everything You Need To Know

The Xbox One X is the official title for Project Scorpio, and aims to provide the most powerful console on the market. Here's a fast overview, covering everything you need to know about the Xbox One X.

Microsoft unveiled the re-christened Xbox One X to the public during its the 2017 E3 Press Conference. Previously known as Project Scorpio, Microsoft has been talking up the newest iteration of their console for a long time, and we're finally getting a full picture.

The big question is -- will you want to upgrade? The Xbox One X is a powerful console, and it's the most expensive console currently on the market. You'll have to pay for the power it provides. There isn't much time before it comes out -- speaking of, let's start with the official price and release date.

The Xbox One X | FAQ

The Xbox One X is priced at $499.99 and will be available on Nov. 7, 2017.

Every Xbox One X system comes in-box with everything you need to start playing immediately.

Xbox One X Console

1 TB Hard Drive

Xbox One Wireless Controller

HDMI Cable

Power Supply

1 Month Free Xbox Game Pass Subscription

14 Day Free Trial Xbox Live Gold Membership

No, all Xbox One games will remain compatible with the Xbox One family of systems. Xbox One games will look and play better on the Xbox One X (if they're supported), but all games released with Xbox One X features will still work on your Xbox One or Xbox One S console.

This is similar to the way the PS4 and the PS4 Pro work. An outlier is the Nintendo 3DS family of systems -- not all games work on earlier versions of that handheld. Microsoft promises that they will continue to make sure games run well and look great, even on the original Xbox One console.

Microsoft says the Xbox One X is the most powerful console, and the specs prove that clear as day.

Console Specs



2.3GHz 8-Core AMD CPU



Integrated AMD graphics w/ 6 teraflops



12GB GDDR5 RAM



1TB HDD



4K / HDR Blu-ray Drive

The Xbox One X is set to improve performance on your current library thanks to the Xbox One X Enhancement Program. Any game added to the Enhancement Program list will be upgraded to look better and run faster on Xbox One X -- and to run at 4K.

Here's a rundown of all the games (currently) on the Xbox One X Enhancement Program list.

Ark: Survival Evolved

Ashen

Assassin's Creed: Origins

Astroneer

Black Desert Online

Chess Ultra

Crackdown 3

Dead Rising 4

Deep Rock Galactic

DOOM (2016)

Dishonored 2

Everspace

Fallout 4

Farming Simulator 17

Final Fantasy 15

For Honor

Forza Horizon 3

Forza Motorsport 7

Gears of War 4

Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Halo Wars 2

Hello Neighbor

Hitman (2016)

Homefront: The Revolution

Injustice 2

Killer Instinct

Madden NFL 18

Mantis Burn Racing

Metro: Exodus

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Minecraft

Need For Speed: Payback

Outlast 2

Paladins

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds

Portal Knights

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

RiME

Rocket League

Sea of Thieves

Slime Rancher

State of Decay 2

Super Lucky's Tale

Superhot

The Artful Escape

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition

The Last Night

The Surge

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Titanfall 2

Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide

We Happy Few

Got more questions about the Xbox One X? Drop us a comment and we'll try to answer them.