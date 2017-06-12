The Xbox One X Is Official, Here's Everything You Need To Know

WalkthroughsThe Xbox One X Is Official, Here's Everything You Need To KnowWalkthroughs - RSS 2.0
The Xbox One X is the official title for Project Scorpio, and aims to provide the most powerful console on the market. Here's a fast overview, covering everything you need to know about the Xbox One X.
Microsoft unveiled the re-christened Xbox One X to the public during its the 2017 E3 Press Conference. Previously known as Project Scorpio, Microsoft has been talking up the newest iteration of their console for a long time, and we're finally getting a full picture.
The big question is -- will you want to upgrade? The Xbox One X is a powerful console, and it's the most expensive console currently on the market. You'll have to pay for the power it provides. There isn't much time before it comes out -- speaking of, let's start with the official price and release date.
The Xbox One X | FAQ
What's The Price & When Is The Release Date?
The Xbox One X is priced at $499.99 and will be available on Nov. 7, 2017.
What's In The (X)Box?
Every Xbox One X system comes in-box with everything you need to start playing immediately.
- Xbox One X Console
- 1 TB Hard Drive
- Xbox One Wireless Controller
- HDMI Cable
- Power Supply
- 1 Month Free Xbox Game Pass Subscription
- 14 Day Free Trial Xbox Live Gold Membership
Do I Need The Xbox One X To Play New Games?
No, all Xbox One games will remain compatible with the Xbox One family of systems. Xbox One games will look and play better on the Xbox One X (if they're supported), but all games released with Xbox One X features will still work on your Xbox One or Xbox One S console.
This is similar to the way the PS4 and the PS4 Pro work. An outlier is the Nintendo 3DS family of systems -- not all games work on earlier versions of that handheld. Microsoft promises that they will continue to make sure games run well and look great, even on the original Xbox One console.
What Are The System Specs On The Xbox One X?
Microsoft says the Xbox One X is the most powerful console, and the specs prove that clear as day.
- Console Specs
- 2.3GHz 8-Core AMD CPU
- Integrated AMD graphics w/ 6 teraflops
- 12GB GDDR5 RAM
- 1TB HDD
- 4K / HDR Blu-ray Drive
Will The Xbox One X Improve The Games I Already Own?
The Xbox One X is set to improve performance on your current library thanks to the Xbox One X Enhancement Program. Any game added to the Enhancement Program list will be upgraded to look better and run faster on Xbox One X -- and to run at 4K.
Here's a rundown of all the games (currently) on the Xbox One X Enhancement Program list.
- Ark: Survival Evolved
- Ashen
- Assassin's Creed: Origins
- Astroneer
- Black Desert Online
- Chess Ultra
- Crackdown 3
- Dead Rising 4
- Deep Rock Galactic
- DOOM (2016)
- Dishonored 2
- Everspace
- Fallout 4
- Farming Simulator 17
- Final Fantasy 15
- For Honor
- Forza Horizon 3
- Forza Motorsport 7
- Gears of War 4
- Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Halo Wars 2
- Hello Neighbor
- Hitman (2016)
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Injustice 2
- Killer Instinct
- Madden NFL 18
- Mantis Burn Racing
- Metro: Exodus
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- Minecraft
- Need For Speed: Payback
- Outlast 2
- Paladins
- Playerunknown's Battlegrounds
- Portal Knights
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- RiME
- Rocket League
- Sea of Thieves
- Slime Rancher
- State of Decay 2
- Super Lucky's Tale
- Superhot
- The Artful Escape
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition
- The Last Night
- The Surge
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- Titanfall 2
- Warhammer: End Times - Vermintide
- We Happy Few
Got more questions about the Xbox One X? Drop us a comment and we'll try to answer them.