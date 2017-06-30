Fake Crash is Back! Here's Where To Find Him In The N. Sane Trilogy

The Fake Crash Easter egg is back in the N. Sane Trilogy, and we've found four locations so you can spy on this goofy-lookin' fool for your own sick, twisted needs.

Fake Crash first appeared as an Easter in Crash Bandicoot: Warped, but the N. Sane Trilogy places this weird-toothed monstrosity much closer to the beginning of the series. It all originated from a poorly-made knock-off doll that the good people at Naughty Dog latched on to. That's the doll up there, in the top-right corner of the screen.

Fake Crash (Trash Bandicoot) started to appear as a character in future Crash games, but for now, let's just be happy and bask in the giant eyebrows and mangled teeth, now in 4K.

No, Fake Crash really doesn't do anything special. He dances in a circle, he has bad teeth, unkept eyebrows, and green shorts instead of Crash's standard blue. He's an odd Easter egg, but long-time fans are happy to see this fool get his day in the HD spotlight.

Trash Bandicoot Easter Egg Locations

There are three Fake Crash locations in Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped, and all those are from the original game. Only one new Fake Crash has been added to Crash Bandicoot 1. He's right at the start, so we're starting with him.

N. Sanity Beach: The first appearance of Trash Bandicoot is right at the start of the game. In the first level of Crash 1, spot this weirdo dancing to the left while climbing the first tall stone ruin wall. NOTE: He won't appear here until after you've run through most of the N. Sane Trilogy.

Toad Village: Another appearance of Trash Bandicoot is on the right, after passing two tents you'll reach a little cottage. Trash is right there, in the front yard.

Makin' Waves: Another trashy fake Crash is hanging out on an island in this wave-racin' level. Past the second pirate ship, continue down the path until you reach a ramp with a tropical island (bigger than the rest!) directly right. Trash is hanging out on the back of the island, so he's easy to miss.

Hog Ride: Find this dancing fool on the left side of the road, a little bit after passing a diner / gas station combo on the left.

THat's all the Trash Bandicoots we've found so far. Who knows, there could be more lurking around.