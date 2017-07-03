Use This Trick To Farm Infinite Crash Bandicoot 2 Lives In The N. Sane Trilogy

There's no end to Crash Bandicoot's lust for extra lives, and earning more is a little trickier in Crash 2 for the N. Sane Trilogy. See how to farm lives with this simple, quick method.

Crash Bandicoot 2 isn't nearly as brutal as Crash Bandicoot 2, but you're still going to need plenty of lives to survive the late levels in the game. Not surprisingly, the game gets tough, and if you run out of lives, you'll have to restart some tricky, lengthy levels. Nobody wants any of that.

Whether you want those lives to make life easier, or to earn the 99 Lives trophy, we've got a pretty good method lined up that makes earning lives a cinch. No saving / loading required here.

Unlimited Lives Farming Guide

Crash Bandicoot 2 isn't quite the life-eating machine that Crash Bandicoot 1 was -- the game doesn't just hand out extra lives like candy anymore. That means earning free lives is a little trickier than before.

To get an infinite supply of free lives, you'll have to farm bees. No, we're not hunting fruit here -- we're all about combos.

#1. Get to Level 20, Bee-Havin'/

Get to Level 20, Bee-Havin'/ #2. Find the bee hive, and wait for the bees to spawn.

Find the bee hive, and wait for the bees to spawn. #3. Attack the bees -- aim to spin-attack all five in one go.

Attack the bees -- aim to spin-attack all five in one go. #4. If you manage to defeat all 5 bees, you'll earn a free life.

If you manage to defeat all 5 bees, you'll earn a free life. #5. Rinse and repeat until you 99 lives. Or less, whatever you feel like earning.

That's it! Here's how this trick works. When you defeat enemies in Crash 2, you earn a fruit bonus depending on your combo. When you hit five enemies within a second, you'll get a bonus life for the combo. Basically, you can earn an extra life for every five bees you take out.

This doesn't take very much time at all, but you will need to practice your timing. It isn't great for AFK farming either -- you'll need to pay close attention to those incoming bees, and Crash will get creamed.

Otherwise, this is a fast method. It's faster than the trick in Crash 1, that's for sure.

NOTE: For 10 more super-easy-to-earn lives, try belly-flopping on the baby polar bear outside the "Bear It" level. Crush the little guy enough, and you'll get 10 lives instantly.