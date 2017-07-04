Boost Your PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds FPS on Nvidia With This Useful Trick

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is a taxing game, and even the best PCs are going to struggle under its high demands. But, if you're an Nvidia user with a high-end card, but aren't getting the high FPS you expected, here's a way to boost your FPS by 20 or more.

This will only work for Nvidia users. Basically, this method allows you to unlock the amount of cores reserved for Battlegrounds. It gets a little tricky, so just remember if something goes wrong, you can always Restore your settings for PlayerUnknown's in the Nvidia Control Panel menu.

Okay, let's get started. Double-check the amount of RAM on your Nvidia card -- that'll be important later. These tips come from Steam User mXoFF, check out his guide for more details.

How To Boost FPS On Nvidia

To boost FPS for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, start by opening the Nvidia Control Panel. Right-click anywhere on your screen to open the Control Panel.

With the Control Panel open, select Manage 3D Settings under 3D Settings.

Select the Program Settings tab, then select PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds under "Select a Program to Customize" and click Add.

If it is not on the list, click Browse and find TslGame executable under C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\steamapps\common\PUBG\TslGame\Binaries\Win64

Now you can manage particular, specific 3D settings just for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. Here are the settings you'll want to change.

Anisotropic filtering - Application-Controlled

Antialiasing - FXAA - Off

Antialiasing - Gamma Correction - On

Antialiasing - Mode - Application-Controlled

Antialiasing - Setting - Use global setting

Antialiasing - Transparency - Off

CUDA - GPUs - Use global setting (All)

Maximum pre-rendered frames - Use the 3D application settings

Multi-Frame Sampled AA (MFAA) - Off

Multi-display/mixed-GPU acceleration - Single display performance mode

Optimize for Compute Performance - Off

Power management mode - Prefer maximum performance

Preferred refresh rate - Highest Available

Shader Cache - On

Texture filtering - Anisotropic sample optimization - On

Texture filtering - Negative LOD bias - Allow

Texture filtering - Quality - High performance

Texture filtering - Trilinear optimization - On

Thread Optimization - On

Triple buffering - Use global settings (Off)

Vertical Sync - Off

Next, we'll need to change the Launch Options in Steam.

Right-click PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds on Steam and select Properties. Under the General Tab, select Set Launch Options.

Now, you'll need to put a command in the launch parameters window. Just copy/paste the following command to launch with all available Nvidia cores unlocked.

Copy / paste the following string:

maxMem=13000 -malloc=system -USEALLAVAILABLECORES

NOTE: "13000" is only if you have 16GB of RAM. Replace that number with the following for different amounts of RAM.



16GB of RAM = 13000

12GB of RAM = 11264

8GB of RAM = 7168

4GB of RAM = 3072

And that's it! Launching with these settings should net you a big boost in FPS, which makes blasting fools online all the easier (and smoother).