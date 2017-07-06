There Are Two Secret Levels In Crash Bandicoot 3, Here's How To Find Them

Experience two totally secret Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped bonus levels with these hidden exits in the N. Sane Trilogy.

There's nothing better than discovering secret levels in an awesome game, and Crash 3 features two of those suckers. Finding them isn't exactly easy though -- one requires the Yellow Gem, and the other involves driving into an alien-festooned highway sign.

Secret exits have been nixed in Crash 3, but that doesn't change that fact there are still two super hidden ways to complete two very specific stages. Learn all about the secret levels and how to access them with the quickie guide below.

Secret Levels Locations Guide

There are two secret levels in Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped; Eggipus Rex and Hot Coco. Both are pretty difficult, and they can't be accessed from the Secret Warp Room.

The Secret Warp Room is actually super-easy to enter in Crash 3. All you have to do is unlock 5 Relics, and a new platform will appear in the hub world. Ride the platform up to enter the Secret Warp Room.

Two levels have secret exit paths that lead to these bonus stages. Here's where to find them.

To enter Eggipus Rex, you'll first need to collect the Yellow Gem. To get that Colored Gem, you'll need to enter the Secret Warp Room and enter Hang 'Em High. This takes you to the Death Route -- complete it to get the Yellow Gem at the end.

Now that you have the Yellow Gem, enter Dino Might! and find the Yellow Gem path. Ride the Yellow Gem and reach the second Pterodactyl on the optional path. Let the second Pterodactyl attack Crash -- instead of losing a life, the Pterodactyl will fly away with Crash and enter this secret level.

The second secret level, Hot Coco, is a little easier to earn. Enter Road Crash and begin the race. Stick to the left side of the road, and look for a strange yellow sign with an alien symbol.

That's your target. Smash into the alien sign to teleport to the second secret level.

That's all the secret levels in Crash 3. Have any questions? Drop a comment and we'll try to help.