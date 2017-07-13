Gain 10 Levels In 30 MInutes With These Easy (And Early) Final Fantasy XII EXP Farming Locations

Your early adventuring in Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age can go pretty slow. If you're looking to speed up the leveling process and reach Level 30 fast, here are a couple of great early game leveling locations.

There's no need to exploit hunts. This is just about running to an area, wiping out everything in sight, then backing off and resetting. These areas are great for earning plenty of cash too -- you'll get gil for defeating enemies, and collect lots of trash loot. Sell the loot (when you get 99) for another infusion of easy cash.

There are lots of early game locations that are worth checking out, but here we're going to focus on places that'll help you get to the level 10-20 or 20-30 range. 30 is on the high end, so these farm locations will start to slow down as level requirements go up.

Best Early XP Farming Spots | Fast Leveling Guide

NOTE: Before going out to farm XP / Gil, set up your Gambits - (Foe: Lowest HP / Nearest = Attack), (Ally: HP < 60% = Cure), (Ally: Any = Phoenix Down).

One benefit in Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is that you can increase speed during combat encounters. Set your speed to x4 to make farming even faster.

Where to Buy Phoenix Downs Early: Phoenix Downs are only available to purchase from the Portentous Provisions vendor (200 Gil) in Nalbina Fortress. Run northwest from Rabanastre and turn left as you enter Nalbina Fortress to find him.

For more rewards, keep your chain bonus going. Flee to retain your bonus.

The first great XP farming area is perfect for sub-Level 10 characters. It's an easy spot to quickly get anywhere from Level 20 to 30.

Setup your party and rush the bridge on Lhusu Mines. About 30~ enemies will spawn here. Just keep running across the bridge, back and forth, wiping out spawns.

When the spawns start to slow down, it's time to flee. Exit south two loading screens down, then return to find the enemies respawned. Rinse and repeat -- it only takes about 15 minutes and 300~ kills to get lots of levels.

The Dustia rare monster is perfect while Vaan is the only character in your party -- it's the most effective thing to farm solo XP early in the game. Why is solo XP worthwhile? Because when new members join the party, they appear at the same level as Vaan.

You'll want to wait until you're about Level 3 before attempting the trip to fight Dustia. One Dustia kill can earn you 3 levels this early in the game. You'll also need to get cash for Phoenix Downs -- they're absolutely required. Dustia is Undead, so using Phoenix Downs on this rare, red-named spawn will kill it instantly.

Find Dustia in the Corridor of Sand, in the Dalmasca Westersand. If you enter the area with 10% HP or less, Dustia will instantly appear and begin to attack.

You can always attack yourself to lower your total HP. Just remember to unequip your weapons after one or two hits. You can combo yourself and accidentally kill yourself!

When Dustia appears, it's important that you use a Phoenix Down on it, check for loot, then immediately leave the zone before the XP / Gil ticker appears. That way you can get it to constantly and consistently spawn every single time you re-enter its zone.

This is one of the best early game XP farming methods. Once you get it down, it's easy, and the trash loot Dustia drops will provide plenty of extra cash to buy even more Phoenix Downs.

Got your own awesome Final Fantasy XII farming locations? Let us know in the comments!