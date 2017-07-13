Here Are The Best Jobs For Every Character In Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

One of the best additions to Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is the jobs system. Now each character can select a job, and certain characters are ideal for certain jobs. We'll break down which characters are best for each job.

While you can choose your job for any character, some characters are just better at certain jobs. Every character has certain stats that may or may not max out as they level up. Characters also have innate abilities that they retain no matter which job you select for them. Basically, some characters are better at some jobs.

Here, we'll break down the basic question -- which characters are best suited for each and every job.

Best Jobs For Each Character

To make your choices easier, we're going to list the top 3 best characters for each job, with the first choice being the absolute best.

STR / SPD Class. Equips Bows / Light Armor. Long-range DPS with item lores.

#1 : Basch

: Basch #2 : Vaan

: Vaan #3: Ashe

Magic Class. Equips Staves / Mystic Armor. Best offensive magic-user.

#1 : Ashe

: Ashe #2 : Penelo

: Penelo #3: Fran

VIT / STR Class. Equips Axes, Hammers, Shields / Heavy Armor. Highly variable physical damage with all 4 Breaks, and low item lore.

#1 : Fran

: Fran #2 : Vaan

: Vaan #3: Balthier

STR / SPD Class. Equips Daggers, Ninja Swords, Shield / Light Armor. High evasion, fast speed, high combos, and late-game gains White Magic protection.

#1 : Vaan

: Vaan #2 : Balthier

: Balthier #3: Basch

STR / MAG Class. Equips Swords, Shields / Heavy Armor. Low speed, with good physical damage and high defense. Gains late-game White Magic.

#1 : Vaan

: Vaan #2 : Ashe

: Ashe #3: Fran

Equip-Only / MAG Class. Equips Guns / Light Armor. Doesn't draw from stats for weapon damage. Unlocks Time Magic.

#1 : Fran

: Fran #2 : Basch

: Basch #3: Ashe

STR / MAG Class. Equips Poles / Light Armor. High HP and Evasion, average physical damage. Gains late-game White Magic.

#1 : Vaan

: Vaan #2 : Ashe

: Ashe #3: Fran

STR / MAG Class. Equips Maces, Shields / Mystic Armor. Versatile magic-user with a wide variety of Black / White Magic. Only Arcane Magic user.

#1 : Ashe

: Ashe #2 : Penelo

: Penelo #3: Fran

STR / MAG Class. Equips Katanas / Mystic Armor, Genji Armor. Highest physical combo potential, and gains Black Magic.

#1 : Ashe

: Ashe #2 : Vaan

: Vaan #3: Penelo

STR / MAG Class. Equips Bow Guns / Heavy Armor. Only job with full access to Time Magic. High speed, and can cause status effects with various Bow Gun ammo types.

#1 : Ashe

: Ashe #2 : Fran

: Fran #3: Vaan

STR Class. Equips Spears / Heavy Armor. Extreme damage, with access to Physical Breaks. Weak Black Magic access.

#1 : Ashe

: Ashe #2 : Penelo

: Penelo #3: Vaan

MAG Class. Equips Rods / Mystic Armor. Best White Magic access, and best defensive magic user. Extremely powerful against the common Undead enemy type.