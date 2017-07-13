See The Full Fornite Achievement / Trophy List

WalkthroughsSee The Full Fornite Achievement / Trophy ListWalkthroughs - RSS 2.0
There are 49 total trophies to unlock in Fortnite, the new crafting / survival zombie defense game from Epic, and we've got the full list.
Fortnite promises to match Minecraft style exploring, collecting and crafting with Left 4 Dead's frenetic survival combat. You and a team must defend against swarms of the undead, and there are plenty of little achievements you can earn along the way.
Using components found in the environment, or even treasure chests you can loot for big rewards, you and your band of survivors can create weapons and structures. With enough effort, you can even unlock brand new heroes. Check out the full list below.
Trophies / Achievements List
- Hero of the Storm (Platinum): Earn all other Fortnite trophies to collect this trophy
- All Tied Up (Gold / 50 points): Complete "Twine Peaks Storm Shield Defense 6"
- Guardian Angel (Gold / 50 points): Save 10000 Survivors in successful missions
- Plays Well with Others (Gold / 50 points): Complete 1000 Play With Others missions
- Many Planks (Silver / 30 points): Complete all the Main Quests in Plankerton
- Amped for Expansion (Silver / 30 points): Complete "Canny Valley Storm Shield Defense 6"
- Uncanny! (Silver / 40 points): Complete all the Main Quests in Canny Valley
- Into the Night (Silver / 40 points): Complete "Twine Peaks Storm Shield Defense 1"
- Evil Things with Crazy Teeth (Silver / 30 points): Complete "Toxic Treasures - Stage 10"
- Talented Builder (Silver / 30 points): Build 500000 Structures in successful missions
- Go Gnome! (Silver / 30 points): Destroy 100 Garden Gnomes in successful missions
- Loot Legend (Silver / 30 points): Loot 300 Treasure Chests in successful missions
- World Explorer (Silver / 40 points): Fully explore 1500 zones in successful missions
- Unspeakable Horrors (Silver / 40 points): Kill 20000 Mist Monsters in successful missions
- Gunsmith (Bronze / 10 points): Craft your first weapon
- Take Out Those Husks (Bronze / 10 points): Protect the survivors
- Some Sort of Rocket (Bronze / 10 points): Complete your first mission
- Shelter from the Storm (Bronze / 10 points): Complete "Homebase Storm Shield Defense 1"
- Constructor Leadership (Bronze / 10 points): Unlock access to the Constructor Hero
- Before and After Science (Bronze / 10 points): Complete "Before and After Science"
- Ride the Lightning (Bronze / 10 points): Complete "Ride the Lightning"
- Hired Gun (Bronze / 10 points): Unlock and Slot your first Storm Shield Defender
- Man on a Mission (Bronze / 10 points): Unlock and Slot your first Mission Defender
- Retrieve the Data (Bronze / 20 points): Complete "Retrieve the Data"
- Rescue the Survivors (Bronze / 20 points): Complete "Rescue the Survivors"
- Can You Feel that Shield Power? (Bronze / 20 points): Complete "Homebase Storm Shield Defense 6"
- Launch the Rocket (Bronze / 20 points): Complete all the Main Quests in Stonewood
- Epic Troll Stash (Bronze / 20 points): Complete "Epic Troll Stash"
- Walk the Plank! (Bronze / 10 points): Complete "Plankerton Storm Shield Defense 1" (10G)
- Two Swirls (Bronze / 10 points): Complete "Two Swirls"
- Ray.README (Bronze / 10 points): Complete "Ray.README"
- Wow, I'm Inside! (Bronze / 20 points): Complete "Six Minutes"
- Gotta Get Rifty (Bronze / 20 points): Complete "Rifty Business"
- Shelter Skelter (Bronze / 20 points): Complete "Shelter Skelter"
- Liberation! (Bronze / 20 points): Complete "The Battle of Plank Harbor"
- Crank Up the Gain (Bronze / 20 points): Complete "Plankerton Storm Shield Defense 6"
- Future Days (Bronze / 20 points): Complete "Canny Valley Storm Shield Defense 1"
- Quad Squad (Bronze / 20 points): Complete "Quad Squad"
- Become a Superhero (Bronze / 20 points): Complete "Hero Training - Stage 2"
- All Together Now (Bronze / 20 points): Complete "All Together Now" (Daily Quest)
- Survivor Specialist (Bronze / 20 points): Complete "Survivor Training - Stage 2"
- Proven Defender (Bronze / 20 points): Complete "Defender Training - Stage 2"
- Outlandish! (Bronze / 10 points): Unlock access to the Outlander Hero
- Dragon Slash! (Bronze / 10 points): Unlock access to the Ninja Hero
- Darwin Rewards (Bronze / 10 points): Complete "Weapon/Trap Evolution"
- ... Oops. (Bronze / 10 points): Complete "I'm Probably Dead"
Comments on