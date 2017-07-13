See The Full Fornite Achievement / Trophy List

There are 49 total trophies to unlock in Fortnite, the new crafting / survival zombie defense game from Epic, and we've got the full list.

Fortnite promises to match Minecraft style exploring, collecting and crafting with Left 4 Dead's frenetic survival combat. You and a team must defend against swarms of the undead, and there are plenty of little achievements you can earn along the way.

Using components found in the environment, or even treasure chests you can loot for big rewards, you and your band of survivors can create weapons and structures. With enough effort, you can even unlock brand new heroes. Check out the full list below.

Trophies / Achievements List