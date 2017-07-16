The End Is Nigh Secret Area Hints Guide | Map Locations List

If you're looking for hints to help track down every missing cartridge and Mega Tumor secret area but don't need guides explaining every steps, check out the list of levels containing hidden entrances in the full map guide for The End Is Nigh.

There are three (technically four) types of collectibles in The End Is Night -- Tumors, Mega Tumors, and cartridges. You can also find keys, but keys are always located in the same spot every single time. They're available in Area 5: The Machine, and at the end of every key path. No, the tricky collectibles are the Mega Tumors and cartridges.

Mega Tumors and cartridges are always in secret "???" areas. These hard-to-locate zones are accessible through optional exits, and the game doesn't provide much in the way of hints to track these hidden locations. Here, we'll provide hints and list every level with a secret area entrance.

If you're looking for step-by-step locations, find full location lists for each zone in the link bank below.

Check out more The End Is Nigh guides on The Escapist:

Mega Tumor & Cartridge Map Locations | Hints Guide

Find which levels contain Mega Tumor / Cartridge secret area entrances in every single zone with the lists below.

There are 5-7 secret paths in each area. All paths lead to a Mega Tumor, and some paths may lead to a Cartridge. Key doors always feature another key collectible at the end of the path.

Mega Tumor #1 : The End 3

: The End 3 Mega Tumor #2 : The End 6

: The End 6 Mega Tumor #3 : The End 8

: The End 8 Mega Tumor #4 : The End 12

: The End 12 Mega Tumor #5 : The End 13

: The End 13 Mega Tumor #6 : The End 13

: The End 13 Mega Tumor #7 : The End 14 [Key Door]

: The End 14 [Key Door] Cartridge #1: The End 15

Mega Tumor #1 : Arid Flats 2

: Arid Flats 2 Mega Tumor #2 : Arid Flats 4

: Arid Flats 4 Mega Tumor #3 : Arid Flats 6

: Arid Flats 6 Mega Tumor #4 : Arid Flats 10

: Arid Flats 10 Mega Tumor #5 : Arid Flats 12 [Key Door]

: Arid Flats 12 [Key Door] Mega Tumor #6 : Arid Flats 14

: Arid Flats 14 Cartridge #2 : Arid Flats 17

: Arid Flats 17 Mega Tumor #7: Arid Flats 20

Mega Tumor #1 : Overflow 2

: Overflow 2 Mega Tumor #2 : Overflow 4

: Overflow 4 Mega Tumor #3 : Overflow 6

: Overflow 6 Mega Tumor #4 : Overflow 10

: Overflow 10 Mega Tumor #5 : Overflow 11

: Overflow 11 Mega Tumor #6 : Overflow 14 [Key Door]

: Overflow 14 [Key Door] Cartridge #3 : Overflow 18

: Overflow 18 Mega Tumor #7: Overflow 18

Mega Tumor #1 : Retrograde 2

: Retrograde 2 Mega Tumor #2 : Retrograde 5

: Retrograde 5 Mega Tumor #3 : Retrograde 9

: Retrograde 9 Cartridge #4 : Retrograde 12

: Retrograde 12 Mega Tumor #4 : Retrograde 13

: Retrograde 13 Mega Tumor #5: Retrograde 15 [Key Door]

The Machine is where you'll first find keys. The Machine is the only place you'll find keys outside of the key door paths.

Mega Tumor #1 : The Machine 4

: The Machine 4 Mega Tumor #2 : The Machine 4

: The Machine 4 Key #1 : The Machine 6

: The Machine 6 Cartridge #5 : The Machine 9

: The Machine 9 Mega Tumor #3 : The Machine 9

: The Machine 9 Key #2 : The Machine 12

: The Machine 12 Key #3 : The Machine 14

: The Machine 14 Key #4 : The Machine 15

: The Machine 15 Key #1 : The Machine 18

: The Machine 18 Mega Tumor #4 : The Machine 21

: The Machine 21 Mega Tumor #5 : The Machine 21

: The Machine 21 Mega Tumor #6 : The Machine 22

: The Machine 22 Mega Tumor #7: The Machine 22

Mega Tumor #1 : The Wall of Sorrow 2

: The Wall of Sorrow 2 Mega Tumor #2 : The Wall of Sorrow 3

: The Wall of Sorrow 3 Mega Tumor #3 : The Wall of Sorrow 7 [Key Door]

: The Wall of Sorrow 7 [Key Door] Cartridge #6 : The Wall of Sorrow 9

: The Wall of Sorrow 9 Mega Tumor #4 : The Wall of Sorrow 9

: The Wall of Sorrow 9 Mega Tumor #5: The Wall of Sorrow 14

Cartridge #7 : SS Exodus 5 [Key Door]

: SS Exodus 5 [Key Door] Mega Tumor #1 : SS Exodus 5

: SS Exodus 5 Mega Tumor #2 : SS Exodus 6

: SS Exodus 6 Mega Tumor #3 : SS Exodus 7

: SS Exodus 7 Mega Tumor #4 : SS Exodus 9

: SS Exodus 9 Mega Tumor #5 : SS Exodus 12

: SS Exodus 12 Mega Tumor #6 : SS Exodus 13

: SS Exodus 13 Mega Tumor #7: SS Exodus 15

Mega Tumor #1 : The Hollows 3

: The Hollows 3 Mega Tumor #2 : The Hollows 4

: The Hollows 4 Cartridge #8 : The Hollows 8

: The Hollows 8 Mega Tumor #3 : The Hollows 11

: The Hollows 11 Mega Tumor #4 : The Hollows 12

: The Hollows 12 Mega Tumor #5: The Hollows 14

Mega Tumor #1 : Golgotha 4

: Golgotha 4 Mega Tumor #2 : Golgotha 5

: Golgotha 5 Mega Tumor #3 : Golgotha 8

: Golgotha 8 Mega Tumor #4 : Golgotha 9

: Golgotha 9 Mega Tumor #5 : Golgotha 11

: Golgotha 11 Mega Tumor #6 : Golgotha 14

: Golgotha 14 Mega Tumor #7 : Golgotha 15 [Key Door]

: Golgotha 15 [Key Door] Cartridge #9: Golgotha 18