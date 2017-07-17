The End Is Nigh Mega Tumors Guide | All Overflow Collectible Locations

Have some water-filled fun in the Overflow, the third area in The End Is Nigh. Once again, we're here to hunt down and explain locations for all the Tumors, Mega Tumors, and carts.

The water is what makes the Overflow special. You won't find fresh water in many areas, and this is one of the few with full-time swimming sections. Just beware the pollution that begins to appear later in the zone.

Later, you'll have to deal with poison pollution clouds. The skull hoppers make a comeback too, in even greater numbers! At least you won't have to avoid any skull birds. Not yet, anyway.

All Collectibles Locations | Pt. 3: Overflow

NOTE: To unlock doors with a key symbol, collect the key in Zone 5: The Machine.. Another key is always located at the end of the key door paths.

Tumors are the main collectible in The End Is Nigh -- there is one Tumor per level. Secret areas contain Mega Tumors, which reward you with a bundle of 5 regular Tumors.

There are 20 Tumors, 7 Mega Tumors, and 1 Cartridge in every area -- for a total of 55 Tumors if you collect them all.

To "save" a Tumor, you need to leave the screen without dying. If you die and don't reach a new level, you'll reset and have to collect it again.

Teleport back to The End 1 and interact with your TV to play Cartridges you've found. Complete Cheevos for the Cartridge mini-games to unlock bonus Tumors.

Cartridge #3: Overflow 20 - To reach the cartridge, reach the upper-left path (above the entrance) in The Split. This is the path that isn't skull-marked.

Secret #1: Overflow 2 - Through the tiny non-spike opening visible near the beginning, on the lower-left corner of the screen.

Secret #2: Overflow 4 - At the center-top of the screen, look for a tiny opening with no spikes on the ceiling. Swim up to find the secret area.

Secret #3: Overflow 6 - Use the large-ish lower-right platform to ledge-jump right and break through the weak wall below the level exit.

Secret #4: Overflow 10 - Jump into the upper-left corner of the screen.

Secret #5: Overflow 11 - Beneath the exit, drop down onto the dry ledge in the bottom-right corner of the screen and press into the wall.

Secret #6: Overflow 14 - Through the key door, which is easily visible near the exit.

Secret #7: Overflow 18 - Jump left from either of the two upper-left corner platforms.

Overflow 1: Next to the gravestone warp point, look above for a small handhold on the upper wall. Hang from the handhold to cause a block to fall. The first tumor is hidden on this block.

Overflow 2: Floats in a narrow non-spiked area at the lower-left corner of the screen. This path leads into the first Mega Tumor secret path.

Overflow 3: Near the moving spike ball near the end of the level.

Overflow 4: Found moving right quickly near the bottom of the screen. If you miss it, enter from the right side to easily collect it.

Overflow 5: Bounce off the infinite-spawning skull hoppers to reach the floating tumor in the upper-left corner of the screen.

Overflow 6: In the water at the bottom-right of the screen. Just swim and get it -- the spawning skull hoppers makes this tricky.

Overflow 7: Under the ledge at the start. Drop down on a skull hopper when it's low to bounce up and grab the tumor. You can also hang off the ledge and drop down.

Overflow 8: Bottom-right corner of the screen -- start from the end to grab it without dying.

Overflow 9: The tumor is on a falling block near the center of the screen. Exit to Overflow 10 then backtrack so you're on the right side to be able to collect it before it falls out of the level.

Overflow 10: Floats in the left side of the screen. Seems impossible to get -- unless you start from the secret path in the upper-left corner. Drop down from the upper-left to collect the tumor and land on a non-spike surface.

Overflow 11: Simple. When you reach the right side, a tetrino will fall on the left side. Backtrack to get it. There's no time limit here.

Overflow 12: Floating in a sealed chamber in the bottom-right corner of the screen. To reach it, drop into the polluted water and press up against the black walls until they begin to crumble on the lower path. Keep going to reach the tumor.

Overflow 13: Visible underneath the beginning of the screen. On the right side, the wall will lower. Exit to Overflow 14 then backtrack to respawn the crumbling blocks and reach the tumor. Just exit left for a checkpoint.

Overflow 14: Bounce off the gas bag in the upper left corner to get the tumor before the pollution kills you.

Overflow 15: When the second gas bag floats near the bottom of the screen, bounce off his head to get the tumor.

Overflow 16: On the moving gas bag, quickly make a long jump from the left (beginning) side of the screen.

Overflow 17: Bounce off the gas bag in the center of the screen and reach the top of the left pillar, then drop down to collect the tumor.

Overflow 18: The tumor is visible in your path, but it flies away before you can reach it. Jump into the secret area in the upper-left corner of the screen to easily reset and grab the tumor.

Overflow 19: This one is tricky. Quickly reach the end of the screen (and don't fall too far through the crumbling blocks) to collect the tumor that floats from the left to the right side. You cannot collect this or backtrack from Overflow 20, so kill yourself and don't checkpoint if you miss it.

Overflow 20: Jus above the beginning. Use the floating gas bag to bounce onto the tall pillar and reach the last regular tumor.

That's it for the Tumors, Mega Tumors, and the Cartridge in Overflow. Next, we're visiting the depths of Retrograde.