The End Is Nigh Tumors, Carts & Keys | The Hollows Collectibles Guide

Take your first steps down into Hell itself with the complete collectibles guide for The Hollows, the lower-path area of The End Is Nigh.

Once again, it's all about finding Tumors, Mega Tumors, and a hidden Cart. Tumors add to your cancerous counter, which can be turned in to giant blobby NPCs in exchange for access to special levels. The more Tumors you get, the more you unlock. Carts add new mini-challenges to your home TV screen, and completing cheevos will help you unlock even more Tumors.

Of course, you can just grab all 40 Tumors from the Hollows with this quick text guide. Check out all the locations in the (various) lists below.

Check out more The End Is Nigh guides on The Escapist:

All Collectibles Locations | Pt. 7: The Hollows

NOTE: To unlock doors with a key symbol, collect the key in Zone 5: The Machine.. Another key is always located at the end of the key door paths.

Tumors are the main collectible in The End Is Nigh -- there is one Tumor per level. Secret areas contain Mega Tumors, which reward you with a bundle of 5 regular Tumors.

There are 15 Tumors, 5 Mega Tumors, and 1 Cartridge in the Wall of Sorrow -- for a total of 40 Tumors if you collect them all.

To "save" a Tumor, you need to leave the screen without dying. If you die and don't reach a new level, you'll reset and have to collect it again.

Teleport back to The End 1 and interact with your TV to play Cartridges you've found. Complete Cheevos for the Cartridge mini-games to unlock bonus Tumors.

Cartridge #7: Hollows 8 - Break through the weak wall with a ledge-jump in the upper-right corner of the gauntlet.

Secret #1: Hollows 3 - Butt stomp through the first breakable floor, but stop before breaking through the second at the bottom of the screen. Hang from the ledge on the raised spike block, then ledge-jump through the weak wall on the right.

Secret #2: Hollows 4 - At the start of the screen (from Hollows 3), you'll drop down onto a platform above lots of spikes. Move right and press against the wall to reveal a hidden path.

Secret #3: Hollows 11 - In the bottom-right of the screen, drop down into the water instead of jumping out and going right. It's pretty likely you'll find this secret area by accident.

Secret #4: Hollows 12 - Behind the key door that's easy to spot in the lower-left corner of the level.

Secret #5: Hollows 14 - After touching the third pillar, all three will begin to fall. Jump onto the middle pillar and climb to the top, then jump up to find a secret area above.

Hollows 1: The first tumor is just to the left of the warp point for The Hollows. When you drop down the shaft, grab a handhold then climb up to hang from the spiked ledge. Jump to collect the tumor.

Hollows 2: Just jump and grab it before ledge-jumping through the weak wall.

Hollows 3: Visible in the upper-right corner. Hang from the highest spike ledge corner and jump to get it before dropping down.

Hollows 4: Bottom-left corner, use the glowing skull critters to bounce safely and avoid the spikes.

Hollows 5: Found in the upper center. After bouncing across both glowing skulls, step into the small alcove to trigger the falling blocks. Quickly climb the handholds and jump left to get it.

Hollows 6: Another tricky one. Reach the end (right side) of the screen to lower the walls just beneath the left entrance. Backtrack across the floating glowing skulls to reach it.

Hollows 7: Found at the top of the large square chamber with the rotating enemies. To reach it, climb the right wall and ledge-jump left to the handholds, then wait for the tumor to get close.

Hollows 8: Found on the left-center wall, dropping toward the spikes. You'll need to quickly rush through the gauntlet and reach it before it touches the spikes. Start from the upper-left (Hollows 7) entrance.

Hollows 9: The tumor floats around the ceiling. Time it so that the tumor floats close to the right edge when the huge ceiling of spikes drops down. Trigger the ceiling drop, then jump on the spikes and hop to grab the tumor.

Hollows 10: Found above the first spiked "island" with the spinning axe. There's no trick here, just make a tough jump.

Hollows 11: Visible in the upper left corner. When climbing the tall wall of handholds, don't jump right -- instead, jump across to the left corner.

Hollows 12: Floats around the center wall of the screen. This one is pretty easy. Just jump and grab it from the water.

Hollows 13: Another center tumor. Fast fall from the entrance into the water and straight down before the tumor floats out of the screen.

Hollows 14: Found in the upper-left corner of the screen. After climbing the third pillar, they'll begin to fall. Use the handholds to climb up and jump across to the single spiked block. If you jump into the top of the screen, you'll also enter a Mega Tumor secret area.

Hollows 15: Butt stomp through two of the three breakable floors -- after the second, aim for the lower-left corner to access a narrow, dark alcove with the tumor. Wait for the blocks to fall so you can climb back up and bust through the last floor.

Taking the lower path from the Split, the Hollows is just the first location you'll visit. Up next? Golgotha.