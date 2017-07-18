The End Is Nigh 100% Collectibles Guide | All SS Exodus Locations

The flying fortress SS Exodus is the hardest location we've faced so far in The End Is Nigh. Here's where to get all the Tumors, Mega Tumors, and the single cart.

The SS Exodus is a veritable battleship, and comes decked out with tons of cannons and turrets. You'll have to avoid bouncing balls and bullets, some of them track, while attempting to grab the paltry tumors found throughout this long section.

At the end of the path, you're rewarded with your first friend piece -- here, it's the head! Enjoy your new head, but there are still two more paths to complete, and even more Tumors to unlock Future areas.

Check out more The End Is Nigh guides on The Escapist:

All Collectibles Locations | Pt. 6: SS Exodus

NOTE: To unlock doors with a key symbol, collect the key in Zone 5: The Machine.. Another key is always located at the end of the key door paths.

Tumors are the main collectible in The End Is Nigh -- there is one Tumor per level. Secret areas contain Mega Tumors, which reward you with a bundle of 5 regular Tumors.

There are 20 Tumors, 7 Mega Tumors, and 1 Cartridge in every area -- for a total of 55 Tumors if you collect them all.

To "save" a Tumor, you need to leave the screen without dying. If you die and don't reach a new level, you'll reset and have to collect it again.

Teleport back to The End 1 and interact with your TV to play Cartridges you've found. Complete Cheevos for the Cartridge mini-games to unlock bonus Tumors.

Cartridge #6: SS Exodus 5 - Follow the path after Exodus 5 to find an empty path with a key door. The cart is down this path.

Secret #1: SS Exodus 5 - Leave through the upper-left corner of the level.

Secret #2: SS Exodus 7 - Beneath the blob NPC, in the lower-left, touch the bottom-left corner to find a secret path. If you stand on the right near the exit, a block will fall and block the lower bullet trajectory.

Secret #3: SS Exodus 9 - On the right wall, there's a visible crack you can ledge-jump through. Hang from the third thwomp black (right edge) to break through.

Secret #4: SS Exodus 6 - When you take the circular path and enter SS Exodus 6 from the upper-right, ride the floating platforms up into the hole in the ceiling.

Secret #5: SS Exodus 12 - Climb up the upper-right wall of the level to reach the upper handhold. You'll need to jump by the constantly spawning spiked floaters to reach the top exit.

Secret #6: SS Exodus 13 - When you reenter the level through the SS Exodus 14 exit, climb the handholds up to the passage with the floating platforms. Jump into the opening between the spikes where the platforms infinitely spawn on the left side of the screen.

Secret #7: SS Exodus 15 - Simple exit through the top-right corner of the screen, above the "normal" exit.

SS Exodus 1: Start from the right side, near the exit. Time your jump, and bounce off the cannon ball from the third gun to reach the tumor.

SS Exodus 2: Bottom-left corner. The trick is just avoiding all the cannon balls flying into this alcove. Hang on the ledge to avoid incoming shots after grabbing it, then time your escape.

SS Exodus 3: From the fourth spring, bounce up onto the platform with the first cannon. Time your jump, and hop right before the cannon fires -- that way you can bounce off the ball and grab the tumor floating in the center of the level.

SS Exodus 4: Ride the floating platforms to the bottom-right corner to grab this one. The tricky part is jumping back left across the spikes.

SS Exodus 5: Hidden in the white smoke to the right of the starting point.

SS Exodus 6: Ride the rising platforms on the right. You can grab it and butt stomp through the weak floor at the same time.

SS Exodus 7: Reach the exit on the lower right, between the two guns, and a block with the tumor will drop. Just backtrack to collect it.

SS Exodus 8: Tricky. The tumor is floating right above a bed of spikes. If you look on the lower-right, you'll see there's a single safe square. Rush to the tumor and time your jump so you grab it and land in the safe square between spikes.

SS Exodus 9: Found right next to the thwomp block. Jump on it after it falls and hang from the left edge to grab it when it raises up. Drop down before the spikes get you!

SS Exodus 10: Down the lower-left hallway with the second thwomp block. Bait out the thwomp, then quickly run into the passage to get the tumor. You'll need to backtrack out before you're trapped.

SS Exodus 11: This one is very, very tough. Ride the first thwomp, then when the second one drops, grab onto the right side of the spikes on the bottom edge. It's the only way to get the tumor.

SS Exodus 12: Appears in the flow of spiked floaters when you reach the top of the gun stairs in the upper-right. Quickly hop across the moving platforms to catch up with the tumor before it floats off the left side of the screen.

SS Exodus 13: You can only get this tumor after completing SS Exodus 14. When you're in the left shaft with the handholds, grab onto the corner of a floating platform to quickly collect the tumor floating toward the wall of spikes.

SS Exodus 14: Found in the lower-left quadrant, floating by the ceiling spikes in the corner with the tracking gun.

SS Exodus 15: The tumor floats around the center, below the moving platforms of gun turrets. Quickly climb the left side to the top, get onto the gun platforms, and drop down onto the moving platforms below to get the tumor.

SS Exodus 16: Again, this tumor is hiding in the white smoke in the bottom-right corner, at the bottom where the vertical platforms rise up.

SS Exodus 17: Cling to the right corner of the fourth thwomp block to jump up and reach the tumor. While dropping, move right and you'll be able to grab the bottom handhold.

SS Exodus 18: Use the spring in the bottom-center of the screen to reach the centrally located tumor. The bullets make getting this one pretty tough.

SS Exodus 19: Ride the second thromp block over to the upper-right corner of the screen.

SS Exodus 20: Very tough. You'll need to bounce on the cannon balls to reach this high tumor while crossing the wide gap.

Completing the SS Exodus finishes the upper path from the Split. Next time, we're going down below into The Hollows.