Nintendo's E3 Event Takes Place on June 13, Focuses on Super Mario Odyssey

This year's Nintendo E3 digital event will focus on games releasing in 2017, specifically Super Mario Odyssey.

Nintendo has just released some key details on its plans for this year's E3, which as usual include a digital event, and a Treehouse livestream. This year, the digital event will take place on June 13 at 9AM PT, focusing on Nintendo Switch games releasing in 2017, with a special focus on Super Mario Odyssey.

Immediately after this spotlight, a Nintendo Treehouse livestream will begin, where Nintendo presenters will play upcoming Switch and 3DS titles.

Additionally, Nintendo will feature two tournaments at its E3 booth this year: the Splatoon 2 World Inkling Invitational and the ARMS Open Invitational. They will take place on June 13 and 14.

Nintendo has also announced that Super Mario Odyssey will be fully playable at E3, which this year, for the first time ever, is open to the public.