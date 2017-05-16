Surprise! Phantom Dust Remaster Releases Tomorrow, For Free

Cult Xbox classic Phantom Dust has gotten a remaster for Xbox One and Windows 10, and its completely free!

Sometimes surprises are bad, and sometimes they are good. Today, Microsoft has a pretty good one for us. Phantom Dust, the cult classic action-adventure for the original Xbox was slated for a remaster for the Xbox 360 back in 2014, when Microsoft cancelled it. Suprise! It's actually uncancelled, and will release tomorrow. For free.

Excited to announce a fan favorite Phantom Dust will re-release exclusively tomorrow for free on @Xbox One & @Windows 10! pic.twitter.com/q8lmn4yeIh— Aaron Greenberg ???? (@aarongreenberg) May 15, 2017

The news comes courtesy of Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg, who announced that the remaster will be exclusive to the Xbox One and Windows 10. It's worth noting that the game will have microtransactions, but the game director has confirmed that no "progression type stuff" has been locked behind a paywall.

Here are the minimum specs:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core2 Duo E6550 @ 2.33GHz | AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5600+

Memory: 1 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 | AMD Radeon HD 7750

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Source: Microsoft