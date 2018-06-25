Necromunda: Underhive Wars New Screenshots

Press Release

Necromunda: Underhive Wars is the first video game adaptation of the Games Workshop tabletop game, with a unique setting and perspective on the Warhammer 40,000 universe. Created by Rogue Factor, developers of Mordheim: City of the Damned, the game blends fast-paced tactical combat with RPG elements and deep unit customization. Today, go deep into the the cavernous domes and rusted corridors of the Underhive with three new screenshots showing warfare between the rival Escher and Goliath gangs, in preparation for the game's release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in 2019.

The turn-based tactical gameplay pits you against rival gangs in brutal gunfights across huge, vertical environments. Necromunda is a planet covered in poisonous ash wastes, forcing its population to live in Hive Cities, massive man-made structures built up over thousands of years to serve just one purpose: provide to the Imperium. In Hive Primus, the rich and noble live above the clouds in the Spire while the poorest and worst-off live in a massive and forgotten subterranean metropolis, the Underhive, where criminals fight in perpetual gang wars for control.

About Necromunda: Underhive Wars

You will command one of Necromunda's iconic gangs, embracing anarchy, violence and death in an endless war for control to dominate this hellish place. Use raised walkways to push a high ground advantage, set traps for unwitting victims, and ambush your foes to force them into fierce melee engagements. With each battle won, your fighters can grow in power, earning advanced skills and equipment, but beware! Even a victory may result in casualties. Deaths and injuries are permanent, and you'll need to live with the consequences of every decision.

For an even deeper challenge, Conquest Mode offers endless gameplay featuring 4X mechanics between the turn-based battles. Fight over key territory to take complete control and prove your gang as the most fearsome in the Underhive! Every fighter is customizable in loadout and appearance, letting you change everything from body size to armor and weapons. Take your unique gang online, challenging other players in competitive online multiplayer.

Necromunda: Underhive Wars releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in 2019.