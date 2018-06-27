Sudden Strike 4: European Battlefields Edition Out Now on Xbox One

Press Release

Bracknell, UK - June 26, 2018 - Kalypso Media is excited to announce that Sudden Strike 4: European Battlefields Edition is available now on Xbox One. Marking the debut of the franchise on Xbox, Sudden Strike 4: European Battlefields Edition brings all the action of the original release to Microsoft's home console as well as the Battle of Kursk, Sudden Strike 4: Road to Dunkirk and Finland - Winter Storm DLC add-ons, along with three new maps exclusive to the Xbox One version. What's more, all of this is delivered in stunning 4k when played on Xbox One X.

Sudden Strike 4: European Battlefields Edition sends you off on 31 missions across five extensive campaigns in the battlefields of World War II, where you will command over 120 different units; including the notorious German Panzerkampfwagen VI Tiger and the Russian T-34 battle tank.

In Sudden Strike 4: Road to Dunkirk, relive the battles leading up to one of the world's most daring military rescue missions - the evacuation of British Expeditionary Forces and French soldiers from German superior numbers in 1940.

Based on the events of the Russian advances on Finland during and after the Winter War, up until the Vyborg Offensive in 1944, the Finland - Winter Storm add-on centers around the most iconic Finnish vs. Soviet military conflicts during World War II.

Kalypso Media has also released a launch trailer for Sudden Strike 4: European Battlefields Edition showcasing some of the thrilling new content from the Finland - Winter Storm and Dunkirk DLC add-ons. Sudden Strike 4: European Battlefields Edition is available now on Xbox One. For more information, visit the game's website, or follow Kalypso Media on Twitter, Facebook, Twitch, and YouTube..