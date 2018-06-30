Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Takes Aim at Nintendo Switch

Press Release

Spearheaded by veteran studio Panic Button with guidance from MachineGames, players can now experience the complete, uncensored, award-winning story and signature gameplay whenever and wherever they want.

In Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus , players take on the role of BJ Blazkowicz to experience an action-packed story, brought to life by extraordinary characters. Reunite with friends and fellow freedom fighters as they take on the evil Frau Engel and her Nazi army. With the Nintendo Switch, players can wage the second American Revolution at home or on the go. Swiftly and efficiently eliminate the Nazi threat with full motion aiming support for Joy-Con and Pro Controllers in the perfect blend of immersion and accuracy.

Winner of multiple awards, including Video Game Awards' 'Best Action Game of 2017', Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is rated M for mature by the ESRB and is priced at $59.99 for Nintendo Switch. For more information, visit the official site.