10 Biggest Life Size Pokémon Plushes, Ranked by Height

For Pokémon fans, the Pokémon Center store is a hub for collectibles. The store’s life size collection is a real crowd-pleaser, with stuffies of past starters and fan-favorite Pokémon across the generations Here are the biggest life size Pokémon plushes of the bunch, ranked by height.

10. Porygon Life Size Poké Plush (31.5 inches)

Image via The Pokémon Company

You’d never guess Porygon is one of the largest members of the Pokémon Center’s growing life size collection, but, in keeping with its lore, Trainers have learned to expect the unexpected when it comes to the Gen I Normal-type, whose plush stands at roughly 31 inches. While Porygon isn’t exactly known for its warm gaze or welcoming demeanor, its life size plush certainly makes it look like a great listener.

Porygon’s price reflects its canon rarity, retailing at $499.99.

9. Larvesta Life Size Poké Plush (35.5 inches)

Image via The Pokémon Company

Attention, bug lovers and Bug-type enthusiasts! Larvesta is currently one of the biggest Pokémon plushes you can get your hands on (and easily one of the fluffiest). The Bug/Fire type is one of the most beloved to come out of Gen V, evolving into the powerhouse Volcarona. Its fiery bristles might make it tough to cuddle, but it’s still one of the cutest caterpillars around.

Larvesta is on the cheaper side of the Pokémon Center’s life size collectibles, priced at $399.99.

8. Altaria Life Size Poké Plush (37.75 inches)

Image via The Pokémon Company

On the cuddliness scale, I’d say Drampa and Appletun are the only other Dragon types to rival Altaria. Even then, there’s really no competition. We’ve all dreamt of resting our heads on a cloud, and with Altaria’s help, you can make that dream a reality. This life size cutie sits at just under 38 inches tall, a great size for an even better snuggle.

The Altaria life size plush is among the most expensive, though, priced at $499.99 at the Pokémon Center.

7. Spheal Life Size Poké Plush (39.5 inches)

Image via The Pokémon Company

Drum roll, please, for the roundest Pokémon plush of all: Spheal! Though there are bigger stuffies out there, the nearly 40-inch Spheal life size plush is definitely one of the squishiest. Don’t believe me? Its Pokémon Center product photos showcase just how huggable (and huge) the Gen III Water/Ice-type truly is. Your favorite Squishmallow buddies will have some stiff competition on their hands with this baby lying around.

At the Pokémon Center, you’ll find the Spheal life size plush for sale for $449.99.

6. Mareep Life Size Poké Plush (45 inches)

Image via The Pokémon Company

Mareep may not have the biggest plush, but it’s certainly one of the biggest cuties of the Pokémon Center’s life size bunch. At 45 inches, the fan-favorite Electric-type has more than enough fluff to keep you cozy (or to cushion any cuteness aggression it triggers). Give it a good squeeze or put it on display next to your best throw pillows for guests to marvel at its fleece.

Unfortunately, being this adorable comes at a price. That would be $499.99, to be exact. Still, it’s so, so tempting.

5. Lucario Life Size Poké Plush (47.25 inches)

Image via The Pokémon Company

This plush will never escape the Mr. Steal Your Girl memes that went viral with its release. (How could it? The intent in its gaze is alarming.) But, hey, it’s no surprise the life size Lucario plush garnered so much attention, considering it’s still one of the most popular Pokémon around since it debuted in Gen IV and eventually became a most trusted member of Ash’s team in the anime.

I suppose its size mirrors its acclaim, but it’s also reflected in its Pokémon Center shelf price of $419.99.

4. Wailord Life Size Poké Plush (57 inches)

Image via The Pokémon Company

Wailord was once the largest Pokémon of all, now beaten out by the legendary Eternatus. According to the ‘dex, the hulking Water type floats in at a whopping 48 feet tall. Of course, this points to a rather notable size discrepancy between the Gen III Pokémon and its 57-inch “life size” plush, but I give it an A for practicality. It’s a real titan of a body pillow, even if it’s not the biggest one around.

You can get this hefty guy for $419.99 through the Pokémon Center.

3. Arcanine Life Size Poké Plush (59 inches)

Image via The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Center’s massive Arcanine plush reminds me a lot of those giant tiger stuffies that were super popular in the early 2000s. I mean, it’s even hitting the same pose, and it’s around the same size at 59 inches. The best part? Its mane and tail are extra fluffy, essential makings of the most loyal cuddle buddy.

Though it’s not the biggest life size plush, its price is still up there at $449.99 through the Pokémon Center.

2. Slowpoke Life Size Poké Plush (59 inches)

Image via The Pokémon Company

At 59 inches, the Pokémon Center’s life size Slowpoke plush is an even bigger tank than Wailord and Arcanine, deviating quite a bit from the canon. Even so, Slowpoke is still one of the most beloved monsters available stuffed, making the perfect partner for a lazy day in bed or a relaxing staycation.

Naturally, its price reflects its sheer size, retailing at $450 at the Pokémon Center.

1. Gardevoir Life Size Poké Plush (63 inches)

Image via The Pokémon Company

Likely in an attempt to avoid the meme treatment given to Lucario’s life size plush, the Pokémon Center’s most recent addition, Gardevoir, looks pretty normal in its product photos. Of course, news of the humanoid plushie’s arrival has still reached the less-than-savory parts of the web, but even that can’t overshadow the size of the Gen III Pokémon plush. Gardevoir might not be a particularly big monster, by any means, but its life size plush is currently the largest on sale, standing at 63 inches.

Surprisingly, Gardevoir has yet to sell out at the Pokémon Center, where you can now buy the jumbo plush for $449.99.

All life size Pokémon plushes listed can be purchased through the Pokémon Center store.

