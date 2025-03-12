The biggest event in Roblox history is around the corner; make sure to enter the competition well-prepared.

As The Hunt: Mega Edition launch swiftly approaches, we decided to spare some extra time and get you involved and informed before this epic clash begins. This is, by far, the biggest and most rewarding event in Roblox history, and if you also want to win one million dollars and a free trip to California, check out the crucial 10 things to prepare for The Hunt: Mega Edition.

Recommended Videos

How to Prepare for The Hunt: Mega Edition – 10 Things You Must Do

Screenshot by The Escapist

Below are the 10 most important things you must do or consider before entering the relentless arena that The Hunt is. First of all, go to The Hunt: Mega Edition official page and turn on the notification, after that, you can check The Hunt: Mega Edition Leaks! and immerse yourself in the game prior to the tournament.

Prepare for the Ultimate Hunt

The Hunt: Mega Edition will take place on the game’s event hub and across 25 experiences on the Roblox platform from March 13th to 24th. The top ten players in the first round of the tournament will fly to Roblox headquarters in California, USA, and compete for the grand prize of one million dollars, American.

The competition is available on all platforms and devices, such as mobile phones, tablets, VR, personal computers, and laptops. The Hunt: Mega Edition supports iOS, Android, and Windows operating systems, and participating is free of charge.

After the competition is over and we have our ten finalists, The Hunt: Mega Final takes place on April 4th, at the Roblox HQ in San Mateo, California, USA. The finale will be live-streamed, and one winner will go home with $1M!

Know the Rules of Engagement

First of all, The Hunt: Mega Edition is a game of skill, not financial power. Participation is free of charge, and there will be no in-game purchases during the two main events. The competition will beheld across 25 Roblox experiences, unlike 100 during the first Hunt in 2024, which is a good thing, all things considered.

Your goal is to collect tokens through all 25 experiences. Each game has a uniquely designed quest to complete, and you can spend earned tokens to unlock items in the Event Hub. To recap, each of the 25 existing experiences has come up with a fresh new quest, and if you show skill and prowess, you can unlock some of the coolest, exclusive digital items available only in the Hunt tournament.

Some of the prestigious items you can claim are: Corrupt Tee Vee, Mecha Mr.Robot, Droid Satellite Antlers, Noir Antlers, Abyssal Cyberscythe of Oblivion, and many others.

Play and Learn as Many Confirmed Games as You Can

We can’t stress enough how huge this is! If you have any plans on winning one million dollars or being among the top ten players who’ll enter the finale, you simply have to play as many Hunt games as possible.

Some of the confirmed games are known to be somewhat confusing if you start playing them out of the blue, without any knowledge or experience. The prime example is A Dusty Trip. Now, that can be quite fun and challenging when played for the sake of playing, but once you enter a competition as fierce as this, there is simply no room for errors.

If you have any ambition regarding the second Roblox hunt event, take your time and be well-prepared before you enter the arena. Below is the list of all confirmed games, so go there and play them all until the competition starts.

The Hunt: Mega Edition Confirmed Games

A Dusty Trip

Arsenal

Basketball Legends

Bayside High School

Car Crushers 2

Clip It

Chained (2 Player Obby)

Infection Gunfight

Drive World

Regretevator

Fisch

Untitled Tag Game

Hell’s Kitchen

Pet Simulator 99

IT GIRL

Blade League

Pressure

Natural Disaster Survival

RIVALS

Eat the World

SpongeBob Tower Defense

Metro Life

Tower Defense Simulator

Untitled Boxing Game

World // Zero

To boost you from the start, claim our SpongeBob Tower Defense codes and master the game before The Hunt begins.

Collect Badges and Familiarize Yourself

For some time now, we have been able to join The Hunt: Second Edition Leaks! Server, and start warming up for the upcoming global tournament. Once there, you can start collecting Badges and get into the whole Hunt Mentality.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Welcome Badge : Join the experience and claim your badge.

: Join the experience and claim your badge. Gladiator : A tough one! You must score 25 kills in one sitting.

: A tough one! You must score 25 kills in one sitting. High Up : Get the badge upon reaching the top of the Tower.

: Get the badge upon reaching the top of the Tower. Teamwork : Get six people to step and activate each pressure plate.

: Get six people to step and activate each pressure plate. ??? : Get your hints on the map. Sounds easier than it is.

: Get your hints on the map. Sounds easier than it is. Hexagon Obby : It’s simple; you must beat the obby to collect the badge.

: It’s simple; you must beat the obby to collect the badge. One Hour : Play for one hour with no pauses or leaving the game.

: Play for one hour with no pauses or leaving the game. 100% Completed : Collect every single badge in the game and click the Check Badges button to confirm.

: Collect every single badge in the game and click the Check Badges button to confirm. Launcher Item: Get an egg that a developer or video star has launched. This task is not required to collect 100% Completed Badge.

If you pay attention to these badges, you can clearly see what is coming during the competition. By focusing on these badges, you can prepare yourself for the upcoming quests and tasks, which will involve a lot of time, effort, skill, and teamwork.

Stay in Touch With the Community

In the world of Roblox gaming, friends and followers are your best support, period. There are maybe a handful of persons in the entire world capable of winning this competition solely on their own, and if you think you’re one of them, you’re probably dead wrong.

The rules of the competition encourage players to cooperate and share vital information as they play along. Make use of your connections and social circle, build up a trusted team, and take on the world together. Now, it’s easy to be cynical and point out that only one person can win $1M, but this is quite delusional. Instead, you can be positive and realistic about the whole thing and take the best of it.

For example, a healthy and mature attitude towards The Hunt: Mega Edition is to accept it as a fun and thrilling tournament, a good social and gaming opportunity, and a way to collect some of the coolest items with your teammates, not to mention unforgettable memories and experience. Remember, happy small-time winners in teams tend to be more prosperous and happy than occasional big-time solo winners.

Prepare Yourself and Your Loved Ones

There’s no point in winning a million dollars only to be resented by the people you love the most. The initial phase of the competition is taking place from 13th to 24th March, which is more than enough for you to damage your health and personal relationships – without the finale on April 4th in California.

This is actually quite easy, and all you have to do is to be open and honest. Explain to the people around you how important this is for you, tell them all about the ins and outs, and make them involved in your passion. Be clear on your expectations, and make a timetable if it helps.

Once you have addressed your intentions to your family and friends, do the final thing and prepare yourself mentally and physically. Plan in advance, be it school, chores, or your job. There’s no point in ruining your life just because you want to score $1M badly, especially when facing a competition this big and equally skilled and eager to win.

Call Your Friends For Help

Let’s be honest: The Hunt: Mega Edition is going to be brutal. The amount of cash offered is life-changing, and a lot of players will do everything they can to win, which means playing with zero respect, fair-play, and honor.

This is why we all recommend playing in teams, or at least with one reliable friend who will be there for you at all times. Even if you master all 25 games by heart, it’s quite challenging to fight alone in the world where success justifies everything.

So, align with your trusted allies and improve your odds of winning, or at least play with a peaceful mind. Your friends might help you in numerous ways, from defeating a stubborn boss to finding a well-hidden secret.

Also, this is not only a game of skill but a mental challenge as well. Having a couple of friends by your side is an excellent repellent against bullies and trolls, in addition to playing a strong supportive role.

Resist the Temptation to Cheat

This goes without saying, but cheaters and exploiters are not welcome at The Hunt: Mega Edition. Playing against the rules is strictly forbidden, and although we don’t know the exact details since they are company secrets, you can bet that the Roblox team will be well-prepared for the upcoming competition.

And yes, there are more than a few people engaged in cheats and exploits on a daily basis on the Roblox platform, and they tend to go unpunished, but this is different. We are talking about a lot of money and worldwide coverage, and the company is not taking any risks.

The finale will be played live-streamed, and some safety features are implemented as we write. The bottom line is that cheaters and explorers will face dramatic consequences, and we are not talking about the Roblox platform but felony charges and serious lawsuits – even for minors.

Your Age Is Important Only Regarding Cash, Not Fun and Items

Sadly, not everyone can try to take on the grand prize, but the competition itself is open to all Roblox players. You must be at least 13 years old to win the grand prize of one million dollars, and players aged 13 to 17 require parental consent.

If you are between 13 and 17, and you manage to squeeze yourself into the top 10, you can normally travel to California for the grand finale and try to win $1M, but a parent will be required to accompany you during the trip and your stay at San Mateo.

As for the players age 12 and below, there is some good news left. Kids of that age group can freely participate in The Hunt: Mega Edition and collect unique items and other perks, but they are not allowed to enter the finale and potentially win the grand prize, even with parental consent.

Screenshot by The Escapist

If You Win Something, Be Prepared For Consequences

Whatever happens, on April 4th, one person will leave the Roblox HQ with one million dollars. The remaining nine finalists will also be in the live-streamed spotlight, possibly acquiring desirable virtual and real goodies as the competition progresses.

We are facing an extremely competitive and driven scenario in a community packed with poor losers and those coping with envy attacks. In that regard, each Roblox player participating in the Hunt Mega Edition must be prepared to face all potential outcomes involving his or her success.

It is your task to be prepared for the worst outcomes possible, even if you don’t win but somehow manage to be in the top. Doxing, verbal harassment, insults, nasty comments, fraudster attempts, or even stalking are all possible in the world we live in, and the best of the best are usually the easiest targets.

If you truly believe you have a chance to win, prepare yourself in advance for all negative outcomes. Consider all potential threats to your physical security, finances, online privacy, and mental health, and make a plan in advance on how to deal with them – if they ever occur.

Congrats, you are now fully prepared to face competitors worldwide. But before you can take advantage of our 10 Things to Prepare for The Hunt: Mega Edition article, make sure to join the Event Hub and try confirmed games. We recommend you get our Dusty Trip Codes and get accustomed since the game can be difficult for first-timers.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy