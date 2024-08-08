10 Tips & Tricks for Fields of Mistria Beginners

If you’re new to Fields of Mistria, or even the farming/life sim genre in general, I’ve got ten tricks and tips that I think will really help you hit the ground running. I’ve been a massive fan of the genre for years, and after spending more than a dozen hours making mistakes and perfecting my technique, I know just how to help you make me look like an amateur.

10. Always Keep a Spare

My first piece of advice for Fields of Mistria is to always keep a spare of the items that you get (that doesn’t include tools. You do not, in fact, need five axes). If you forage, grow, or receive an item, you should keep a copy. Never sell everything. Always keep at least one in a chest somewhere on your farm so that you can access it in case you ever need it for a quest. Honestly, I’d actually recommend you keep five if you can, but that’s not always possible. There are a ton of requests in Fields of Mistria, and the last thing you want is to be caught without the item and unable to get it because it’s out of season.

9. Participate in Town Events

More than most farming/life sims, Fields of Mistria features a lot of community events. Every Friday and Saturday there are special events where basically all of the townspeople gather in the same place. You should go to these every single week and talk to everyone while you’re there. I advise bringing a ton of some gift that’s generally liked, like Wild Berries, and giving on to everyone in the early game. Later, you can tailor what you give to what people like.

8. Always Do Revitalization Quests First

Throughout your time in Fields of Mistria, various revitalization quests are going to pop up. My advice is to do them as soon as you can. In the early part of the game, they generally revolve around just putting stone and wood in a box, along with a small payment. It’s integral that you do these as soon as you can, as they’ll open up new parts of the world and opportunities for players.

7. Upgrade Your Bag Quickly

Inventory space is a big issue in Fields of Mistria. I often found myself without enough space to carry things with the normal 10 slot inventory at the start of the game. My advice is to upgrade your carrying capacity by purchasing the 20-slot backpack from the General Store for 1,000t as soon as you can. You’ll thank me later.

Also, this isn’t a separate point, but it’s a good idea to make sure you’re really paying attention to what you’re bringing with you. Limit the number of tools you’re carting around at any one time. It’s better to have extra inventory space in case you want to catch bugs, fish, or pick up some piece of rare forage.

6. Carry Some Food With You

It’s really easy to burn through your stamina in Fields of Mistria, especially before you unlock magic. My advice is to always make sure you’re carrying a stack of food with you. It doesn’t have to be anything too fancy, but I recommend making something basic at the Sleeping Dragon Inn, like Trail Mix. The last thing you want is to run out of stamina right when there’s something you want in front of you.

5. Upgrade the Abilities You’re Using Most

Early in Fields of Mistria, you’ll unlock the Caldarus Statue, which will enable you to upgrade certain abilities. Overall, some are more useful than others, and I highly recommend the ones you’re using most. My preference is for the Farming, Fishing, and Mining Skills, since those are quite useful. Cooking, Woodcrafting, and Blacksmithing can go a bit farther back in the line, since you might not be doing those things every single day.

4. Get More Chests As Soon As You Can

Thanks to the hoarding tendencies that I confessed to you back at the start of this list, I end up with a lot of things in my chests. While in some games, you’re able to make chests right from the beginning, Fields of Mistria requires you to get to level 4 Woodcrafting before you can make one. The simplest way to get your skill up is just to make a ton of Wooden Fences. You can buy some from the General Store, but that’s going to get expensive quickly.

3. Prioritize Finishing the Museum’s Season-Specific Sets

At the Museum in Fields of Mistria, there are various sets that you can complete. I highly recommend trying to finish every season specific set the first time that it’s possible. That’s not always easy. I’ve laid out how to do the crop, flower, and forage ones here, but there are also several related to fishing. All of that takes time, and you don’t want to have to wait a year for your chance to come around again.

2. Upgrade Your Pickaxe & Axe First

Although you get lots of tools at the start of Fields of Mistria, not all of them are created equal. My biggest piece of advice is to upgrade your pickaxe and axe first. That’s going to help you accomplish the various revitalization quests more quickly, which will yield dividends in the long run. I broke down here just how to enhance those tools and the upgrade order that I think is best.

1. Fun Before Profit

Although it can be really tempting in a game like Fields of Mistria to try and make as much as possible, I don’t actually recommend taking that approach. You should always try and do what makes you happiest in the game. If that is making money, good for you. Do that! For me, though, that’s befriending the townsfolk and exploring. You can always make more money, but friends, friends require you to give them gifts and talk to them once a day to check the appropriate boxes that say your relationship is developing.

NOTE: The above game is currently in Early Access. The above information is accurate as of version 0.11.3 and will be updated if anything changes.

Fields of Mistria is on sale now. You can read our review here.

