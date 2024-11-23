13 2010s Movie Stars You Never See Anymore

The 2010s introduced us to unforgettable actors who lit up the screen, dominated box offices, and fueled countless conversations. However, fame can be fleeting. These 13 movie stars of the 2010s once seemed unstoppable but have now largely disappeared from the screen.

Tobey Maguire

The early 2000s were the peak years of Tobey Maguire’s career, thanks to his role as Peter Parker in the Spider-Man trilogy, which ran from 2002 to 2007. His stint as the superhero was really timeless, and it’s still etched in the minds of fans.

During the 2010s, Maguire started challenging himself as an actor by taking on some very unique roles. He starred in Brothers as a tortured war veteran and in The Great Gatsby, where he shared the screen with Leonardo DiCaprio.

However, none of these performances got much hype, and eventually, he took a step back from the Hollywood spotlight. Maguire shifted his focus to behind the camera and co-founded his own production company, Material Pictures.

Amanda Bynes

Amanda Bynes stepped into the entertainment industry as a child star in Nickelodeon’s All That. She also led the Amanda Show, where her humor won the hearts of the audiences, putting the foundation of a dedicated fan base.

Later on, she transitioned to the big screen and starred in movies like What a Girl Wants, She’s the Man, and Sydney White, which were equally applauded. Her role in the 2010 film Easy A marked her return to teen comedies.

Unfortunately, it was the last time Bynes graced the screen, as she faced increasing struggles with her mental health. After announcing an indefinite hiatus from acting in 2012, she has disappeared from the public eye. And there is little chance of a comeback, as she is pursuing a career in fashion design.

Lindsay Lohan

Best remembered for her breakout role as the mischievous twins in The Parent Trap, Lindsay Lohan rose to fame in the mid-2000s. Her iconic performances in movies like Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, and Mean Girls made her a household name.

However, Lohan decided to take a step back from the glamorous life to focus on her personal growth. She left the US and permanently moved to Dubai, where she met her now husband, Bader Shammas. Lohan will star in the upcoming sequel to Freaky Friday, though.

Jack Nicholson

Jack Nicholson’s intensity, wit, and undeniable screen presence made him one of the most legendary figures in Hollywood. Whether it was his portrayal of a rebellious mental patient in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest or that of a struggling writer in The Shining, each of his performances became the talk of the town.

Unfortunately, his legacy wasn’t carried forward as the comedy movie How Do You Know, released in 2010, was his last major project. While he did not announce retirement from acting, his comeback is uncertain, as he seems to enjoy the quieter life out of the limelight.

Ashton Kutcher

If you are a movie freak from the 2010s, you would likely remember that charming young man named Adam Franklin from No Strings Attached. He was played by Ashton Kutcher, who was one of the romantic comedy favorites back then. The movies like Dude, Where’s My Car? and New Year’s Eve were also blessed with his exceptional on-screen persona.

However, Kutcher’s interest in entrepreneurship overshadowed his love for acting. He left it as a mainstream career and co-founded a venture capital firm, A-Grade Investments. While he did appear in two movies during 2023, he seems to be mostly done with acting now.

Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank is one of those Hollywood stars who weren’t born with a silver spoon and made a mark in the industry merely with their passion. Her breakthrough came with a powerful portrayal of a transgender man in Boys Don’t Cry, which earned her an Academy Award.

What looked like the peak of Swank’s career was, surprisingly, also the beginning of her quiet exit. Rather than enjoying the spotlight, she chose to take a step back in 2014 to lead a more balanced life, especially when her father’s health required her care and attention. Yet she never fully left; Hilary returns to the screen now and then, though in a way that keeps her out of the mainstream limelight.

Chris Tucker

Laughter and charisma – these words perfectly explain Chris Tucker’s journey in Hollywood. His rise to fame is credited to the Rush Hour series, where his energetic character of a detective became a hit, followed by two sequels.

However, as the trilogy wrapped, so did Tucker’s career as an actor. Outside of a few roles, like his memorable turn in Silver Linings Playbook, he’s largely avoided the Hollywood frenzy. Instead, he prefers stand-up comedy, as it allows him to connect with audiences in a raw, unfiltered way.

Emma Watson

Remember the iconic Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter series? That’s Emma Watson, who made her mark in the entertainment industry as a child star. When the series ended, she had the perfect opportunity to capitalize on her fame, but she chose a different path.

Rather than taking on roles that would typecast her, she focused on playing complex characters that aligned with her values. This included her exceptional performances in The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Little Women.

In recent years, she took a hiatus from acting and went to focus on her true calling, which is social work. Watson currently works with the UN as the Women’s Goodwill Ambassador and is a strong advocate for women’s rights and environmental issues.

Jesse Eisenberg

Known for playing socially awkward and hyper-intelligent characters, Jesse Eisenberg’s first few hits were The Squid and the Whale and Adventureland. But what really made him the talk of the town was his turn as Mark Zuckerberg. Eisenberg’s portrayal of him in The Social Network was so iconic that it ended up getting an Oscar nomination.

Acting didn’t appeal to him much as he found Hollywood’s glitz and hype as something too predictable. So, while still popping up in the occasional movie, he drifted toward something that made him flex his creativity without any limits, theater. Over time, he even tried his luck in writing plays and short stories that oozed with his sharp wit.

Katherine Heigl

Dr. Izzie Stevens from Grey’s Anatomy was a household name. This iconic role laid the foundation for Katherine Heigl’s successful career, for which she even won an Emmy in 2007. This was followed by other hit films like Knocked Up, 27 Dresses, and The Ugly Truth, which made her the rom-com queen.

While her boldness in choosing the roles made her popular, it also sparked tension as she openly criticized some of her projects. Faced with a tougher road ahead due to the industry’s resistance against outspoken stars, she eventually chose to get away from Hollywood’s fast lane.

Today, Heigl has reconnected with her passion for acting on a smaller scale. She often appears in TV series and streaming projects, where she has more creative control.

Betty White

Betty White had a lengthy career that spanned over 8 decades, beginning in the 1970s with The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Her other remarkable performances that won her several Emmys include those in The Golden Girls, The Daring Miss Jones, Time to Kill, The Proposal, and more.

She got the honor of being the oldest host at Saturday Night Live in 2010, which brought her back into the spotlight. Unfortunately, she said goodbye to the world in 2021. The entertainment industry still remembers her as an icon of resilience and joy while she rests peacefully in her final abode.

Michael Cera

Michael Cera’s journey in Hollywood is a bit like one of his characters – quiet, quirky, and just a little offbeat. He captured hearts in the mid-2000s as the sweet, awkward George Michael Bluth in Arrested Development.

Despite all the success, Cera was not interested in becoming Hollywood’s next big face. Slipping out of the mainstream media, he made his world revolve around experimental films, voice acting, and Indie projects.

Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith, the young star of The Karate Kid and After Earth, did not give his acting career much chance to survive. Though he could have made a big name in the industry, he chose to follow his passion in music, fashion, and activism.

His debut album, SYRE, showcased his unique voice and style and gained him a huge following. For Smith, stepping away from Hollywood wasn’t a loss; it was a choice. He has created a multifaceted career where he can more freely explore his identity and ideas.

And those are 13 2010s movie stars you never see anymore.

