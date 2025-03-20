33 Immortals Roadmap of New Features and Updates

33 Immortals is a highly anticipated co-op roguelike game currently in early access. Although players can already experience the game, there is new content and updates to look forward to in the future.

What’s 33 Immortals Roadmap?

Image via Thunder Lotus Games

33 Immortals may be an engaging co-op action game, but it is far from finished. The developers have shared their plans for future content and updates that will be introduced to the game. Players can expect new content, improved gameplay, and refined balance based on player feedback.

Spring 2025 Bug and stability fixes Balancing UI/UX and VFX updates New accessibility options Control rebinding options Graphic settings

Summer 2025 Private Sessions Dark Woods Decoration Features Ability to Descend After Ascending New Feats Ordeal System

Fall 2025 New World named Paradiso New bosses New monsters New Feats



The first thing that 33 Immortals developers want to address is the bugs and stability issues that some players have experienced. This will likely be the priority during the spring. Besides that, they also plan to add new options to improve the gameplay experience. You can expect new accessibility features, control rebinding, and graphic settings options in future updates.

When summer arrives, 33 Immortals will introduce another batch of new features. Players who prefer to play exclusively with friends will be able to create private sessions, allowing them to challenge bosses and monsters in a private lobby.

Additionally, a major new feature will allow players to decorate the Dark Woods. This feature is reminiscent of Hades, where players could customize the House of Hades to enhance its appearance. Perhaps 33 Immortals will even let players place specific decorations to please certain NPCs, adding a new layer of personalization and interaction.

Another big addition to the game is the ability to descend. Initially, players could only ascend after winning an Ascension Battle. However, the developers intend to give players a way to descend. It’s not clear what this new feature will entail, but we will likely be able to revisit previous areas or challenges.

The new content planned for fall is much more vague compared to previous seasons. The biggest addition is undoubtedly the new world, Paradiso, which will introduce new maps and areas for players to explore. This region will also bring fresh challenges, including new bosses and monsters. Alongside these additions, players can expect new feats, which will add more variety and keep the gameplay experience fresh.

Besides waiting for new updates, players can also take an active role in the game’s development. One way to do this is by providing feedback to the studio. Thunder Lotus has promised to listen to its players, and you can contribute by helping the developers improve 33 Immortals. If you encounter any bugs, be sure to report them to the development team. Additionally, you can share ideas for new content that could be added in future updates. Your input could help shape the game’s evolution!

That’s everything you need to know about the 33 Immortals roadmap! Although the roadmap only includes new content for 2025, we may see more features in the following years.

33 Immortals is now available on Xbox and PC.

